Musk Unveils XChat with Bitcoin-Inspired Encryption and Phone-Free Calls

Elon Musk has announced the rollout of XChat, a new messaging feature on the X platform, integrating end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, and support for various file types. Developed in Rust, XChat also offers audio and video calling capabilities without requiring a phone number, marking a significant shift in the platform’s communication tools.

The introduction of XChat follows the discontinuation of X’s previous encrypted direct messaging system, which had been available to paid subscribers for two years. The new system is gradually being made accessible to premium users, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks.

Central to XChat’s security is its “Bitcoin-style” encryption, a term Musk uses to describe the platform’s adoption of elliptic curve cryptography . This method, also employed in Bitcoin transactions, provides robust security with smaller key sizes, enhancing performance and reducing resource consumption. While specific details about the encryption implementation remain undisclosed, the approach suggests a focus on decentralized and secure communication.

The choice of Rust as the programming language for XChat underscores a commitment to safety and performance. Rust’s emphasis on memory safety helps mitigate vulnerabilities common in other languages, such as memory corruption, which has been a significant source of security issues in software development.

XChat’s features extend beyond encryption. Users can send messages that automatically disappear after a set period, enhancing privacy. The platform supports the transfer of various file types, catering to diverse communication needs. Notably, audio and video calls can be made without linking to a phone number, allowing for greater anonymity and flexibility across devices.

This development aligns with Musk’s broader vision of transforming X into a comprehensive “everything app,” akin to China’s WeChat. By integrating messaging, calling, and file-sharing functionalities, X aims to become a central hub for users’ digital interactions. Plans are also underway to introduce X Money, a digital wallet service developed in partnership with Visa, enabling peer-to-peer payments and further expanding the platform’s ecosystem.

As XChat enters the competitive messaging landscape, it positions itself against established players like Signal and Telegram. While these platforms have long prioritized user privacy and security, XChat’s integration into the broader X platform offers a unique proposition. However, experts advise caution, noting that XChat has yet to undergo independent security audits, a standard practice for verifying the robustness of encryption protocols.

The move towards enhanced privacy features reflects a growing demand among users for secure communication channels. With increasing concerns over data breaches and surveillance, platforms that prioritize user confidentiality are gaining traction. XChat’s emphasis on encryption and user control over messages indicates an awareness of these concerns and a response to the evolving digital landscape.

