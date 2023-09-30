Narendra Modi Govt Focusing On Women Empowerment Through A Number Of Schemes

By Harihar Swarup

The Women’s Reservation bill is a pivotal instrument for achieving political empowerment. When it comes to matters concerning women, government, as on occasions, refrains from doing politics. This is a matter of unwavering commitment for the Prime Minister, and as such, government have taken resolute actions whether it’s regarding Article 370, Triple Talaq, and now Women’s Reservation Bill. Women, when, given the same action access and opportunities, can excel in the political arena just as women scientists have excelled in ISRO.

Over past nine years, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India has pivoted towards a paradigm of women-led development. The outcomes of these empowerment initiatives are evident, ushering in a transformative change in the nation’s social fabric.

The Modi government’s efforts to empower women through initiatives such as Ujjwaja Yojana, Swachhata Abiyan, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, MUDRA Yojana, increasing maternity leave, and permanent commissioning of women in Armed Forces are visible to all. Around 70 per cent of loans under PM Mudra Yojna have been sanctioned to women. These are loans up to Rs. One million to support micro-level units and those self employed. Similarly, 80 per cent of beneficiaries under Stand-UP India are women.

For Modi government, ensuring life of dignity for women stands as an unwavering commitment. This dedication is evident in the expanded adoption of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana, safeguarding millions of women from chronic respiratory disorders by smoke-free kitchens. Furthermore, with the success, of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, countless women now have access to toilets in their homes, easing concern over their safety and their dignity. Women got joint ownership of houses made under PM Awas Yojna.

Over past nine years under Modi government, women have surged ahead with notable accomplishments. This progress is evident in the increased representation of female in police personnel, accolades secured by sports women on international platform, and the rising enrolment of women in science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics disciples. Since 2014, female participation in technical education, especially in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), has doubled. Remarkably, nearly 43 per cent of STEM graduates in India are women. About a quarter of space scientists in India are women whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the nation’s flagship space missions, including Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan and mission Mars.

Today, more women are enrolling in higher education than men in India. We also have one of the highest number of women pilots in civil aviation. And female pilots in Indian Air Force are now flying fighter aircraft. The Modi government has reserved posts for women in CAPF’s (Central Armed Police Forces) and allowed the admission of girls in the premier National Defence Academy (NDA) and Sainik Schools. Women fighter now stand to serve as “Amrit Rakshaks” in “Amrit Kaal” as envisaged by Modi.

The right to vote and contest elections was granted to women in India since beginning. About 1.4 million, 46 per cent of elected representatives in rural local bodies in India are women. Indian women and their empowerment are playing a big role in pushing the country’s growth.

The government recently convened a special session to inaugurate new Parliament building— a symbol of new India. Government recently envisaged this Parliament embarking on its journey by addressing one of the pivotal bills in its history. This auspicious start aligns with a building designed to serve the nation for the coming century. Modi has aptly stated that success cannot be achieved if 50 per cent of population, which comprises women, remains confined to their homes. As India propels itself to become a dominant global economic force, the role of women in contributing to the nation’s growth becomes increasing indispensable with each passing day.

The women’s reservation bill is a historic legislation, which will further boost women empowerment and enable even greater participation of women in our political and governance processes. With the enactment of legislation, India positions itself on the brink of a more radiant and inclusive tomorrow, with our Nari Shakti at the heart of this transformation. This transformative journey also signifies a paradigm shift in societal perceptions—where women are no longer merely beneficiaries but are active contributors and shapers of the nation’s destiny. (IPA Service)

