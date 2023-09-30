Kejriwal says no question of AAP leaving INDIA bloc

Amid the furore over the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in a 2015 drugs case in Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab, party convener Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP would not leave the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc under any circumstance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to make it clear that the AAP is committed to the INDIA alliance and the AAP, under no circumstance, will leave the INDIA alliance. We are fully committed to abiding by the alliance dharma,” said Kejriwal.

Up in arms, Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring and Pratap Bajwa made a dash to see the jailed leader, but they were not allowed to meet him.

The AAP convener, however, refused to comment specifically on the merits of the Khaira case. “Yesterday, I heard that one particular person was arrested by the Punjab police on the issue of drugs. I do not have the details. For details, you have to talk with the Punjab Police. They can only provide you with the details of the case…”

In what is seen as an endorsement of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said: “The Bhagwant Mann government, the AAP government, is committed to eliminate drug abuse in the state. It has destroyed one generation of youth. One cannot imagine the scale of drug abuse in the state. We are fighting it on war footing. In this war against drugs, no matter what the stature of the person is, he will not be spared.”

Eliminating drug trafficking from the state and rehabilitation of addict youths was one of Kejriwal’s guarantees during the campaign in Punjab.