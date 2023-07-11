logo
Just in:
Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28-related activities // Allianz ranks top emerging liability trends for professional services firms // BJP claims 40% JD-U’s MLAs to join RJD to make Tejashwi CM // Kejriwal says ready to meet any situation as Yamuna above red mark // India’s Stock Markets Have Become Now Punters’ Paradise // Tanoto Foundation Collaborates with Asia Philanthropy Circle on Groundbreaking Study on Early Childhood Development across Asia // Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in industrial area // Chouhan promises Rs 10 K monthly for poor housewives // Petrol @ Rs 15 Per Litre Proposal Before Election 2024 Is Another Jumla // Sonia to attend meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru // Al Marar participates in Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue // G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia // Prudential launches PRULink Islamic Global Equity Index Fund // International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain // Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Is Acting As A Pawn In BJP Gameplan For 2024 Polls // Goldman Sachs Projection On India Emerging As Second Largest Economy By 2075 Is A Great News // Rahul Gandhi Set To Upset Narendra Modi In Five States // Amazon Singapore Unveils the Real Deals this Prime Day with Epic Discounts and Great Savings // Supreme Court’s Final Hearing On Abrogation Of Article 370 Has Special Significance For 2024 // 5G Team Taiwan Debuts With Success at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaNCP Split In Maharashtra Is A Part Of Wider BJP Plan For Lok Sabha Polls
India
0 likes
6 seen
0 Comments

NCP Split In Maharashtra Is A Part Of Wider BJP Plan For Lok Sabha Polls

By Kalyani Shankar

The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar claims he is neither ‘tired nor retired’ at 82. Undeterred by the recent political crisis in his party, the Grand old man has begun to rebuild his shrinking party after the BJP engineered the division in the NCP. Pawar founded the party in 1999, rebelling against Congress. He is currently facing the very tough challenge of keeping his flock together. Senior Pawar is much older and has health problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

To add to his woes, almost all his loyalists, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, whom he had groomed for years, have ditched him to join the BJP coalition.

The present Sena-BJP government had the numbers and didn’t need an NCP faction for survival. The question is why the party lured the NCP rebels when the Shinde government is comfortably placed.

The political drama runs at two levels- one at the regional and the other at the national level. The larger story is not the Maharashtra crisis but its impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Opposition unity. With just 9 months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the electoral future of all parties is at stake. Modi is running for his third term in office.

As for Maharashtra, the elections are due next year. The state accounts for Parliament’s second highest Lok Sabha Seats (48), after UP(80). The BJP wants to improve its position.

Pawar is a wily politician who has seen many ups and downs in his more than five decades of political life. He has been chief minister four times also, defence minister and agriculture minister at the Centre. The only thing he could not achieve was his ambition to become Prime Minister. He threw his hat in the ring after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 but lost the opportunity.

The BJP has hit multiple targets in one go successfully. The party took its “revenge” against Sharad Pawar, for in 2019, Sharad had weaned away the Shiv Sena. He persuaded the Congress and put together a Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government. As part of the revenge, the BJP split the Sena and installed Sena rebel Eknath Shinde as chief minister last year. Now it was the turn of the NCP to face a split.

Ajit, nursing chief ministerial ambition, will have to work alongside BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the same position. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde apprehends that Ajit Pawar might be made the chief minister. Shinde and the other Sena rebels are facing a disqualification case, and the verdict is expected in August.

After the NCP split, the political dynamics in Maharashtra shifted in favour of the BJP. Broadly, Sharad Pawar was weakened, and Congress got an advantage. The BJP looks to consolidate power and regain Maratha and OBC support base before the polls. The party enjoyed the Marathas’ strong support while keeping its traditional vote base of OBCs from 2014 to 2019.

At the national level, the BJP is yet to recover from the recent defeat in the Karnataka state polls. It depends on the potential for improvement in the other poll-bound states of Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Congress is ruling in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, while BJP holds Madhya Pradesh.

At another level, the NCP split has sent shock waves to the Opposition camp. It hinders the Opposition’s efforts to unite anti-BJP forces ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Sharad Pawar is one of the key players in the unity move.

Recently, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar convened a meeting of non-BJP leaders in Patna, where 16 opposition parties participated. They presented a united front and promised to cooperate to achieve their common objective of defeating the BJP. Another meeting is scheduled for  July 17 and 18  at Bengaluru .

Bihar could be the next to face instability. The JD(U) had been a long-time BJP ally .Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP last year and formed a government with the RJD, Congress, the Left, and other parties. If enough JD (U) MLAs defect, the BJP could form a government in Bihar, significantly weakening the Opposition unity move. Bihar has 40 seats in Lok Sabha.

West Bengal could be another target as the BJP has tried hard to penetrate, only in vain. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is one of the active members of the proposed non-BJP coalition.  BJP has been trying to weaken Mamata in Bengal but so far, the saffron have not succeeded.

The ongoing political uncertainty in Maharashtra may prolong due to legal battles in courts and the Election Commission. The decision of Speaker Narwekar could also be delayed.

Despite his numerous challenges, Pawar has proven to be a resilient and formidable figure. Pawar may have lost the battle against his nephew and a conniving BJP, but will he eventually win the war to reclaim his party and reputation? Is the fight over? Of course not. It is a no holds barred, winner takes it all war that would be fought in the 2024 polls. (IPA Service)

 

The post NCP Split In Maharashtra Is A Part Of Wider BJP Plan For Lok Sabha Polls first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Just in:
International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain // Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Points To Shifts In TMC Support Base // India’s Stock Markets Have Become Now Punters’ Paradise // G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia // BJP to launch street protests ahead of Rajasthan polls // Tanoto Foundation Collaborates with Asia Philanthropy Circle on Groundbreaking Study on Early Childhood Development across Asia // Rahul Gandhi Set To Upset Narendra Modi In Five States // Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in industrial area // Kejriwal says ready to meet any situation as Yamuna above red mark // Allianz ranks top emerging liability trends for professional services firms // Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi commends emirate’s business continuity capabilities // SC to hear pleas against scrapping Article 370 on Aug 2 // Chouhan promises Rs 10 K monthly for poor housewives // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 10 Jul 2023 // Results of the “Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023” Announced // Goldman Sachs Projection On India Emerging As Second Largest Economy By 2075 Is A Great News // Al Marar participates in Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue // AAP bid to make electricity major poll issue in Haryana // BJP claims 40% JD-U’s MLAs to join RJD to make Tejashwi CM // Petrol @ Rs 15 Per Litre Proposal Before Election 2024 Is Another Jumla //