Nepal Prime Minister’s Coming Three Day Visit To India Has Special Significance

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” is set to embark on a three-day visit to India starting on April 28, 2023, in what is seen as a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

So far, India-Nepal relations have either in the context of its poor economy or its growing closeness with China. But given the widespread geopolitical tensions from Taiwan to Ukraine, will the two countries turn a new page relations?

According to reports, New Delhi proposed the date of the visit to Kathmandu. An official announcement regarding the visit is expected by both nations within a week. Dahal had previously visited India twice, once in 2008 after attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics during his first tenure as Prime Minister and again in 2016 during his second tenure as the premier.

The visit comes when Nepal is caught between competing interests from India, China, and the United States, struggling to balance its foreign policy. Nepal’s relationship with India, its closest neighbour, has been characterized by a mixture of warmth and mistrust over the years. The upcoming visit by Prime Minister Dahal is expected to help ease tensions and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Dahal’s visit will focus on enhancing cooperation between India and Nepal in various areas, including trade, investment, security, and connectivity. The two sides are expected to sign several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to promote more significant economic and cultural ties. These agreements will likely cover various areas, including trade, investment, tourism, energy, and infrastructure development.

The visit is also expected to help address some issues that have strained India-Nepal relations in recent years. One of the critical issues is the border dispute between the two countries, which has been a bone of contention for decades. Not long ago, India accused Nepal of encroaching on its territory, while Nepal accused India of violating its sovereignty. The two countries have also been at odds over India’s construction of a border road, which Nepal claims passes through its territory. The upcoming visit by Prime Minister Dahal is expected to help address these issues and resolve the longstanding border dispute.

Another issue that has strained India-Nepal relations in recent years is Nepal’s growing closeness to China. Nepal has been seeking to deepen economic and strategic ties with China, much to India’s dismay. China has been investing heavily in Nepal’s infrastructure projects, and the two countries have been collaborating on various initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India has expressed concerns over Nepal’s growing closeness to China, and the upcoming visit by the Nepalese Prime Minister is seen as an opportunity to assuage India’s concerns and reaffirm Nepal’s commitment to its longstanding ties with India.

Nepal’s recent tilt towards China has raised concerns in New Delhi. Therefore, Dahal’s visit will likely address these concerns and help further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. It is also expected to provide an opportunity for the two nations to discuss and resolve any outstanding issues, such as the border dispute, the Mahakali Treaty, and the issue of cross-border terrorism.

The visit by Prime Minister of Nepal is also expected to help boost trade and investment between the two countries. India is Nepal’s largest trading partner, accounting for over two-thirds of Nepal’s total trade. The two countries have a free trade agreement (FTA) in place, which has helped boost trade between these countries. However, trade between the two countries has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a need to explore ways to enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries. The upcoming visit by Prime Minister Dahal is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and explore new avenues for trade and investment.

In recent years, Nepal has been facing several internal challenges, including political instability, corruption, and a slow pace of development. India’s support and assistance can significantly address these issues and provide Nepal with the necessary boost for economic and social development.

Prime Minister Dahal’s upcoming visit to India is a significant opportunity to strengthen ties between the neighbouring countries. The visit is expected to help address some issues that have strained India-Nepal relations in recent years, including the border dispute and Nepal’s growing closeness to China. The visit is also expected to help boost trade and investment between the two countries and deepen cooperation in various areas, including security and connectivity. (IPA Service)

