Nestlé showcases Harvest Gourmet, a versatile range of plant-based tasty goodness specially curated to suit the Asian palate at FHA 2022 with the focus on expanding its local and export markets

Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry & Culture, Community and Youth (centre), flanked by Mr Nikhil Chand, Managing Director of Nestlé Singapore (right) and Mr Chow Phee Chat, Regional Head – Marketing, Communication and Innovation Nestlé Malaysia & Singapore (left).

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2022 – Nestlé’s plant-based product range, Harvest Gourmet, continues to expand its market presence in Singapore and aims to increase its exports to markets comprising ASEAN countries, Hong Kong, Japan as well as other potential countries outside of Asia.

The Harvest Gourmet range presents a wide variety of easy-to-prepare products which offers tasty meals or snacks such as cutlets and burger patties, and the recently-introduced nuggets. Its range also offers the stir fry and chargrilled products which are suitable as a plant-based protein alternative in application for a wide variety of dishes, especially for out-of-home customers. The Harvest Gourmet plant-based product range is currently showcased at Asia’s largest food and beverage event, the Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) 2022, held in Singapore from September 5 to 8, 2022.

Mr Nikhil Chand, Managing Director of Nestlé Singapore, said, “In recent years, there is a consumer shift towards pursuing a plant-based lifestyle for health improvements or more socially responsible consumption pattern which respects the environment and our planet.

In meeting the needs and demands of this food revolution, our Harvest Gourmet range offers a great tasting plant-based alternative to meat and meat-based food especially for flexitarians who are looking for ways to reduce their meat consumption without compromising on taste -for themselves as well as for their families. Nestlé is committed to developing healthy, plant-based, vegan-friendly products, built on innovation and sustainability to cater to this emerging marketplace,” said Nikhil.

During the walkabout at the Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) 2022 showcase, Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry & Culture, Community and Youth visited the Harvest Gourmet booth and was treated to sampling of the Harvest Gourmet nuggets. At the same event, Harvest Gourmet also features two unique offering – the Harvest Gourmet Nuggets with Lemon Chilli Mayo and Barbeque Ketchup Sauce and the Harvest Gourmet Hainanese Cutlet with Truffle Pearl Rice – at the Alternative Protein Asia New Protein Bites Tasting Bar.

Harvest Gourmet sources ingredients locally as well as from all over the world, which includes soy protein, wheat, herbs and spices, fruits and vegetables concentrate and vegetable oils. From a nutritional perspective, plant-based food in general can be a good source of protein, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and healthy fats.

“We will continue to work closely with our dedicated R&D team which comprises of plant-based experts, nutritionists and chefs in Singapore to bring to life a range of products where taste feels good, is preservatives-free and also sustainable – in line with Harvest Gourmet’s brand promise of ‘Eat Good, Feel Good’. Our presence in Singapore aims to support the country’s vision to become a leading food and nutrition hub and achieve long-term food resiliency,” added Nikhil.

Harvest Gourmet products are manufactured in Malaysia with the strictest manufacturing standard and is Halal certified. Those keen to know more can visit the Harvest Gourmet booth at Hall 1, 1L4-01

(Food & Hotel Asia 2022 at Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive) or log on to www.nestleprofessional.com.sg/brands/harvest-gourmet

