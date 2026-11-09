Nexawork AI Launches Custom Software for SMEs From RM19,900.00

An Asia digital transformation programme for founders and SMEs, starting in Malaysia, with a full refund if the delivery date is missed

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – Fully customised business software and AI solutions, built by engineers and backed by a full refund if the agreed delivery date is missed. Starting in Malaysia and rolling out across Asia, made possible by more than 100 partners.

Nexawork AI Founders

Nexawork AI is an Asia focused technology company building the AI Business Operating System. It was co-founded by Allen Tan Chee Hoe, its Chief Executive Officer, and Sky Wee, its Chief Business Development Officer.

Today Allen Tan Chee Hoe announced the launch of Nexawork AI’s Asia digital transformation programme, which helps founders, project owners and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) build their first digital product. It offers custom software development, including AI solutions and AI agents, starting with a Starter Pack at RM19,900.00, with a full refund of the development fee if Nexawork AI misses the delivery date in the contract.

The programme starts in Malaysia, its first market in Southeast Asia, before extending across Asia. Applications are open now at nexawork.ai. Its pricing is made possible by more than 100 partners, who share the work and bring businesses to the programme.

Why Asia’s SMEs hold back on AI and digital transformation

Asia runs on small businesses. Across 26 economies tracked by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), micro, small and medium enterprises make up 99.8% of all enterprises, employ 67.6% of the workforce and produce 38.7% of national output. Yet many still run on paper and spreadsheets, SME digitalisation lags, and AI is widening the gap. In South Korea, a 2024 Korea Federation of SMEs survey of 300 SMEs found only 5.3% using AI, and the obstacle cited most was the lack of AI services built for their needs.

Cost and risk add to the hesitation. In Malaysia, 2026 industry estimates put even a basic first version of mobile software at RM30,000 to RM60,000, and most SME projects at RM60,000 or more. For a first time founder, that is a large bet on one vendor. Owners are avoiding risk, not technology.

“Transformation fails on the first invoice, not on the technology,” said Allen Tan Chee Hoe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nexawork AI. “We are not trying to reprice the market. We want to give many SMEs the confidence to take their first step into digitisation, together with more than 100 partners, so a founder anywhere in Asia can build a first digital product without betting the year on it. And we are not here to replace anyone’s workforce. Our AI brings productivity to business owners and their teams, so that adoption actually happens.”

A full refund if the delivery date is missed

If Nexawork AI misses the delivery date in the contract, the business receives a full refund of the development fee. The clock starts when the business provides complete information and access, and the scope is fixed in writing before work begins.

Custom software development and AI solutions built around the business

Every system is shaped around the individual business. Professional engineers write, review and test every build, and the owner needs no technical knowledge. Projects can include a native mobile platform for ordering, payment through the business’s own provider, delivery tracking and referrals, an admin console, connections to existing software, and AI built for the business, from AI solutions on its own data to AI agents that answer enquiries or follow up on orders.

RM19,900.00 is the Starter Pack, the entry point to the programme: a focused first system built around one core workflow, such as taking orders or bookings, with an admin console for the owner. Builds with more features, AI, payments or integrations are scoped and priced above the Starter Pack.

Why the programme price is possible: more than 100 partners

The programme is designed to grow the market, not to undercut it. The price is not set to compete with the market: most SMEs would not commission development at RM100,000 or more, so the programme reaches businesses that would otherwise not digitise at all, rather than taking work from established developers. The Starter Pack can start at RM19,900.00 because more than 100 partners share the work and bring businesses to the programme, so less of each project’s price goes on sales and marketing.

Nexawork AI’s team shapes each founder’s first product before any code is written. Lavie System Solutions brings almost two decades of development experience, so proven building blocks are not reinvented for every project. Healing Mind Group, led by Lee Hong Rui, a trainer accredited by HRD Corp, Malaysia’s Human Resource Development Corporation, joins as Business Process and SME Transformation Partner to map workflows and prepare teams. Dova Space looks after the people side of change, Eco Bee Biotech and Eco Bee Shop introduce the programme to their network, and Jayv Chang Yoon Voon, marketing partner for Southeast Asia, reaches businesses through partner and community channels.

How the programme works

Each custom software development project starts with a written scope, after which the price and the delivery date go into the contract. The build runs in about twelve sprints over about three months. Every project includes three months of free maintenance; hosting, domain and infrastructure are paid by the business to its own providers, from about US$100 a month. Every system is built to connect directly to the Nexawork AI platform, which is expected to launch by the second quarter of 2027.

The founders behind Nexawork AI

Allen Tan Chee Hoe is a serial founder and product architect with 15 years of experience in technology and product development. According to internal operating records, he previously built a startup to more than 4 million users and 60,000 business owners, and his teams have supported more than 180 projects globally for companies that together raised more than US$200 million. Sky Wee, who leads global business development and partnerships, is a Singapore based serial entrepreneur and venture investor.

The Nexawork AI Partner App

Nexawork AI will also launch the Nexawork AI Partner App, expected in the first quarter of 2027, so referral partners can refer businesses to the platform and handle enquiries and introductions in one place. Partners can register their interest at nexawork.ai.

Larger digital transformation projects

Alongside the programme, Nexawork AI is helping established companies digitise through larger projects, each scoped and priced on its own and separate from the RM19,900.00 Starter Pack. They include Vorahome, a home services platform founded by Alan Foong, Vincent Wong and Ivan Hiew Chin Woon; and Big Ben Dining Group, a food, entertainment and technology dining concept founded by Bengemen Tan Boon Yong.

How to apply

To claim the programme, a business needs an official Programme Code from the Nexawork AI sales team. Founders, project owners and businesses can apply at nexawork.ai or approach any Nexawork AI Sales Manager across Southeast Asia. A salesperson will contact them to confirm the fit and issue the code, which opens the scoping session; the sales team verifies each business through its code and uses it to track every approved project. The programme is open while it lasts, until Nexawork AI announces its close, and codes, like places, are limited each month.

Hashtag: #NexaworkAI #WorkLessWinMore #DigitalTransformation #CustomSoftware #AIforBusiness #AIAgents #SMEMalaysia #SMEDigitalisation #SoftwareDevelopment

https://nexawork.ai/

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About Nexawork AI

Nexawork AI is building the AI Business Operating System for solo entrepreneurs, small teams and established businesses in Asia: one platform to run your work and your business. Money and legal commitments always wait for a human. The platform is in beta with design partners and is expected to launch by the second quarter of 2027. Nexawork AI was co-founded by Allen Tan Chee Hoe, its Chief Executive Officer, and Sky Wee, its Chief Business Development Officer. Work Less. Win More. AI Does the Rest. nexawork.ai



About Eco Bee Biotech and Eco Bee Shop

Eco Bee Biotech and Eco Bee Shop is a Malaysian bee biotechnology, conservation and wellness enterprise founded by Cathie Tan in 2002. It develops Kelulut (stingless bee) honey, propolis and other wellness products, and in 2026 was recognised by ASIA Records and ASEAN Records for its alcohol free halal Kelulut propolis extract. Bee conservation is at the heart of its mission, including its planned Eco Bee Nature Exchange, guided by its philosophy: Save Bees, Empowering People, Pure Quality. beeshop.com.my

About Lavie System Solutions

Lavie System Solutions, led by Lai Yu Long, is a Johor based development company founded in 2008 that builds custom software, enterprise and point of sale systems and online stores. lvss.com.my

About Healing Mind Group

Healing Mind Group is a training provider led by Lee Hong Rui, who brings experience in finance and corporate management, a background in process transformation and trainer accreditation with HRD Corp. It helps SMEs map their business workflows, identify operational gaps and prepare their teams to adopt systems that improve productivity.

About Dova Space

Dova Space, led by Debbie Hew Sio Yee and Hew Khai Rin, is a holistic health and wellness centre offering personalised, data driven care. It brings Traditional Chinese Medicine, modern medical expertise, natural healing and advanced medical devices under one roof, with a strong focus on sleep health: sleep care consultations, sleep quality and autonomic nervous system assessments, home use medical devices and long term sleep management programmes. Better Sleep. Better Health. Better Living. dova.space