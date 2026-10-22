Nexconn Launches Free Chat Plan for Up to 10,000 MAU With Full Pro Features and Additional Cloud Discounts

Production-grade in-app messaging with no credit card required to start, plus an optional Cloud Bonus offering your choice of either 15% off AWS or 30% off Alibaba Cloud

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Nexconn, a global cloud communications platform, announced the launch of its production-ready Free Chat Plan. Under the new initiative, developers and startups can deploy enterprise-grade chat infrastructure for up to 10,000 monthly active users (MAU) completely free—with full Chat Pro features enabled and no credit card required.

The launch tackles a persistent industry pain point: typical free tiers across the category cap at 100 to 1,000 MAU and restrict apps to sandbox environments—thresholds far too low to validate user retention or viral growth.

“A free tier should empower teams to validate their business model, not just verify that an SDK compiles,” said Will Song, Head of Global Business at Nexconn.

To further extend startup runway, Nexconn also introduced an additional Cloud Bonus: teams that link a payment method can choose between 15% off AWS or 30% off Alibaba Cloud to offset their backend cloud costs.

The offer is open to teams that simply send their first in-app message by December 31, 2026, 11:59 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT, UTC+8), locking in up to 10,000 MAU of Pro chat (valued at $860/month). Developers can claim the plan and view full details at https://www.nexconn.ai/free-chat-api?utm_source=pr.

What the Free Chat Plan Includes

The plan provides comprehensive capabilities across the entire application lifecycle:

Rich Messaging Architecture: Unlimited messages across direct (1-on-1), group, community, and open channels.

Modern Social Interactions: Read receipts, typing indicators, user mentions, unread badges, and cross-platform multi-device synchronization.

Native Push: Built-in multi-channel mobile push gateway included with no add-on fees.

High-Capacity Resource Quotas: Supports up to 500 peak concurrent connections, 10 GB of cloud storage, and 180 days of searchable message history.

No-charge Migration Support: End-to-end data migration support for teams transitioning from Sendbird, Stream, CometChat, PubNub, Agora, or Twilio.

Developer Acceleration: An open-source AI Integration Skill allows developers to generate client SDK code and backend token endpoints via simple text prompts.

The Cloud Bonus: The 10,000 MAU Chat plan remains free and does not require a credit card. Teams may optionally link a payment method to activate the Cloud Bonus—15% off AWS services or 30% off Alibaba Cloud services.

How to Get Started

Sign Up: Create an account in the Nexconn Console.

Build: Integrate the SDK manually or with the open-source AI Skill.

Activate Your Free Plan: Complete enrollment by simply sending at least one message before December 31, 2026, 11:59 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT, UTC+8).

(Optional) Cloud Discounts: Link a payment method to activate your choice of 15% off AWS services or 30% off Alibaba Cloud services.

Hashtag: #Nexconn #FreeChatPlan #InAppMessaging

https://www.nexconn.ai

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Nexconn

Nexconn is a global cloud communications platform engineered for developers, high-growth startups, and enterprises building real-time, mission-critical digital experiences.

The company delivers a unified real-time portfolio tailored to global scale:

AICP (AI Communication Platform): High-performance Chat and Call (voice/video) APIs, combined with production-ready, scenario-specific AI Agents (such as Smart Office and Social Marketing). This unified platform allows businesses to seamlessly embed intelligent, context-aware communications into any web or mobile application.

Enterprise & Public Sector Deployments: Carrier-grade private cloud and on-premises solutions engineered for organizations and government bodies requiring strict data residency, privacy, and compliance.