Asian News by Media-Outreach
NoonTalk Media Signs Three Thai Artistes to Tap Growth in Thailand’s Media and Entertainment Market

  • Thailand’s entertainment industry is forecast to achieve revenues of USD16.5 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 November 2023 – NoonTalk Media Limited, a Singapore-based media entertainment company specialising in artiste and talent management, multimedia, film and drama production, as well as event conceptualisation and management, is pleased to announce that it has signed on three Thai artistes – Jet, Pentor and Lissa – to capitalise on the buoyant growth of Thailand’s media and entertainment industry.

About the Artistes

Jet (文豪), or Somjet Saejang, is a Chinese actor, model and singer born in Thailand. In 2018, Jet garnered media and public attention during the Tham Luang cave rescue expedition, where he volunteered as an interpreter for the Chinese rescuer teams. He made his acting debut in the 2022 television drama series “Why You… Y Me?”.

Pentor (杨斯维), or Jeerapat Pimarnprom, 24, is a Thai singer, dancer and actor born in Phuket and he speaks fluent Mandarin. He graduated from the Shanghai International Studies University and is a member of the boy group LAZ1 as well as an ambassador for Lazada. Pentor made his solo debut in March 2023 with the digital single “Buzzkill“.

Lissa李丽莎, or Melissa Ann Wonson, is a 22-year-old Thai-Australian singer and former member of the three-member girl group Hi-U. She graduated from Thailand’s Thammasat University where she studied journalism and mass communication. Lissa made her solo debut in July 2020 with the digital single “Waiting for You“. She was cast in the Thai drama “Destiny Seeker” which debuted in February this year.

Lissa has recently participated in “I Can See Your Voice Thailand“, a variety game show broadcast on Workpoint TV based on the highly popular South Korean programme of the same name.

Mr Dasmond Koh, Chief Executive Officer of NoonTalk Media says, “NoonTalk Media is actively pursuing opportunities within the region and have identified Thailand as one of our key markets. We see immense potential in Thailand, underscored by the increasing popularity of Thai dramas and films in Singapore. Streaming services and social media platforms have played a crucial role in promoting and connecting artistes to a broader audience, resulting in increased recognition of talents on the international stage.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

