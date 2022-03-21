OctaFX advances its iOS OctaFX Trading App rollout in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 March 2022 – After introducing its first three launches in Malaysia, India, and Indonesia, the international Forex broker OctaFX now makes its iOS OctaFX Trading App available on the Singaporean App Store—starting from March. The same goes for its Nigeria and Pakistan equivalents. These regional launches will be followed by a full app release for all service regions in 2022.

The global Forex broker OctaFX recently dropped its iOS OctaFX Trading App to one more ––Singapore. Over the past six months, the fintech company has already introduced its iOS app in Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Simultaneously with Singapore, the new app has appeared in Nigeria and Pakistan.

The app’s present interface version is available in English, Malay, and Chinese. Singaporean users can download the app, create an account, manage their investments, and engage directly with OctaFX Customer Support. The service offers the ‘Virtual Accounts’ payment option, allowing deposits and withdrawals through Singapore’s most popular local banks. OctaFX is already planning to expand the payment options in its new app.

Although OctaFX is an international Forex broker, they pay great attention to localisation, including curating client communications in the local languages. That way, the fintech company never loses touch or authenticity with its diverse and multicultural trading community.

The iOS OctaFX Trading App has been downloaded across all available service regions nearly 300,000 times and has been rated in the overwhelming majority with an impressive five stars score.

The OctaFX Press Service commented on the app release: ‘Our developer team put colossal labour into the iOS app launch. We will soon be able to provide users with an essentially personal ‘office’, so to say—a seamless trading ecosystem where they can manage their accounts, investments, and finances. This process also gives us the chance to enrich aspects of our app and highlight the main idea––allowing our clients to trade on our own trading platform, which will offer better trading conditions and broader trading functionality than most’.

Here is a quick overview of the iOS OctaFX Trading App’s current features:

Trading on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Creating and managing trading accounts

Depositing and withdrawing funds

Users can easily track their operation history

Users can reach Customer Support 24/7 via live chat in their local language.

The quiet launch of the iOS OctaFX Trading App in Singapore went ahead in March. Singaporean clients can now download the trading app on the App Store.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a holistic investment experience geared to helping every participant reach their investment goal within a top-notch, data-driven service used already by 7.5 million clients globally. In the region, the company captured the ‘Best Trading Conditions Asia 2021’ award by World Business Outlook and the ‘Best Forex Broker Asia 2021’ award by Global Banking And Finance Review.

