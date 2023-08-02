logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachOctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

OctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape

1
KUALA LUMPUR, MALASIA – Media OutReach – 2 August 2023 – The international broker OctaFX is celebrating its 12th anniversary this week. This marks a remarkable milestone in the company’s journey of providing commission-free access to investing in the financial markets.

1.jpg

Since its inception, OctaFX has been empowering traders across the globe to achieve their financial goals. Through its cutting-edge technological solutions, advanced analytics, and unparalleled educational efforts, the company has transformed the way retail traders navigate the global financial landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year was marked by the launch of OctaFX’s own trading platform, OctaTrader. It aims to integrate everything a trader needs into one seamless system where expert analytics, deposits and withdrawals, and profile management options are all at hand. The platform allows users to trade without any extra logins or app switches, helping them save time, which is especially important in the fast-paced financial markets.

OctaFX’s educational endeavours resulted in reaching one million subscribers on YouTube, where the broker publishes over 700 webinars, tutorials, and live trading sessions yearly. The company’s educational content comes in eight formats in six languages, which allows it to reach a significantly wider audience.

image_1.jpeg

The broker’s industry-wide significance manifests itself clearly: clients from 180 countries have opened more than 42 million accounts with OctaFX over the 12 years of its existence. The broker has processed 2.2 billion orders and paid out 33 million USD in bonuses, helping first-time investors begin their financial journey.

In addition to its achievements in the financial domain, OctaFX is deeply dedicated to making a positive impact beyond business. The company’s social responsibility activities span continents, focusing on education and disaster relief efforts. In the past year, OctaFX carried out 22 humanitarian initiatives in Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Mexico. Those projects helped over 4,500 students and 50 teachers from 99 schools, as well as more than 3,200 families in emergency situations.

‘On this special occasion, we would like to thank our clients and partners for their trust and unending support over the years. It’s due to them that we are able to drive change in the Forex industry and provide access to the financial markets to people from all over the world,’ the OctaFX press office commented.

To mark its twelfth anniversary, OctaFX will increase the available leverage and reduce the spreads by 15% on select financial instruments, including major currency pairs, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The details of the offer are available on the broker’s site.
Hashtag: #OctaFX #Birthday #12years

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OctaFX

is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

OctaFX has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ award from World Business Outlook and the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award from International Business Magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
OctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape // Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment // City of Dreams Hosts the First Ever Exhibition in Macao by World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle // UAE Prsident meets Bahrain’s King in Abu Dhabi // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // Sultan AlNeyadi’s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students’ journey into space exploration // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // Opposition team meeting President on Manipur // Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition // Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP // UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 amid ban on unauthorized protests // Abu Dhabi WTO Meet May See India, Others Team Up Against EU Rules 2023 // IMMAF Youth World Championships begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi // Abu Dhabi WTO meet may see India, others team up against EU rules // LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong // Nomura’s Laser Digital secures Dubai’s virtual asset license, outpacing Binance in full approval // Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicenced weapons // Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign agreement to organise Faith Pavilion at COP28 // Dubai-Based Startup, UDENZ, Achieves Landmark Success with a $5M Series A Funding // Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 unveils ambitious plans to build film studio //