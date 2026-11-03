ONYX Hospitality Group Expands Strategic Partnerships through ONYX Rewards

Partners with MAGURO Group and The Coral Lounge to Enhance Travel, Dining and Lifestyle Experiences Beyond Hotel Stays

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences across Asia Pacific, continues its year-long 60th anniversary celebrations by expanding its network of strategic partners through ONYX Rewards. Spanning the travel, dining and lifestyle sectors, these collaborations build on more than six decades of hospitality expertise to deliver greater value to members beyond their hotel stays, while creating opportunities for long-term growth and shared value with business partners.

As part of this ongoing expansion, ONYX Hospitality Group has partnered with two organisations: MAGURO Group, a premium Japanese restaurant operator, and The Coral Lounge, a premium airport lounge provider. These partnerships enhance the ONYX Rewards experience through exclusive benefits and experiences covering every stage of the customer journey, from travel and hotel stays to everyday life.

The collaborations reflect the continued evolution of ONYX Rewards from a hotel guest benefits programme into a platform connecting members with a broader range of travel, dining and lifestyle experiences under the concept “Every Stay Becomes More”. Through joint marketing initiatives across ONYX Hospitality Group’s and its partners’ channels, the partnerships also aim to reach new customer segments, connect customer bases across brands, strengthen long-term member engagement and support mutual business growth. ONYX Rewards currently has more than 1.8 million members and a network of over 14 key partners.

Pornthip Paothong, Vice President, Marketing, ONYX Hospitality Group, said: “As ONYX Hospitality Group celebrates its 60th anniversary throughout 2026, we are not only reflecting on the achievements and experience gained over the past six decades, but are also building on our strong foundations to create new opportunities for the future. ONYX Rewards plays a key role in extending our relationships with customers beyond their hotel stays. This strategy is not simply about offering more benefits or discounts, but about developing meaningful collaborations with like-minded partners that bring together the strengths of each business to enhance customer experiences and create shared business value.

“Our partnerships with MAGURO Group and The Coral Lounge represent another step in making ONYX Rewards an integral part of our members’ lifestyles and travel journeys, offering access to a wider range of experiences. At the same time, these collaborations create opportunities for ONYX Hospitality Group and our partners to reach new customer segments, strengthen brand engagement and build lasting relationships under the concept ‘Every Stay Becomes More’.”

Extending the ONYX Rewards Experience into Dining with MAGURO Group

The partnership with MAGURO Group, which operates premium Japanese dining brands including MAGURO, MAGURO KAPPOU and HITORI SHABU, reflects a shared commitment to quality, attention to detail and the delivery of meaningful customer experiences.

MAGURO Group places particular emphasis on sourcing high-quality ingredients from Japan and trusted suppliers, complemented by attentive service designed to exceed customer expectations. This philosophy aligns closely with ONYX Hospitality Group’s approach to hospitality, which focuses on creating memorable experiences through a deep understanding of guests’ needs and thoughtful attention to detail.

While operating in different sectors, both organisations share a commitment to delivering meaningful customer experiences. The partnership extends the ONYX Rewards experience beyond hotel stays into dining and everyday lifestyle activities. It also creates opportunities to connect the customer bases of ONYX Rewards and MAGURO Group’s Give More+ Club, encouraging greater member engagement and strengthening long-term relationships between the two brands.

Enhancing the Travel Experience with The Coral Lounge

In the travel sector, ONYX Hospitality Group has partnered with The Coral Lounge, a premium airport lounge provider, to extend ONYX Rewards benefits to the pre-departure travel experience.

ONYX Rewards members will enjoy exclusive privileges at seven departure lounges operated by The Coral Lounge located at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Udon Thani and Hat Yai airports. These lounges offer services and facilities designed to provide greater comfort and convenience throughout the travel experience.

The partnership reflects ONYX Hospitality Group’s approach to creating a more seamless customer journey, from pre-departure experiences and hotel stays to the return journey. By extending its commitment to guest care beyond the hotel environment, ONYX aims to deliver meaningful experiences at more touchpoints throughout members’ journeys.

The collaboration also provides The Coral Lounge with opportunities to connect with ONYX Rewards’ extensive membership base, particularly customers with an interest in travel and tourism. Through joint marketing initiatives, both organisations aim to strengthen brand awareness, broaden customer engagement and contribute to the continued development of ONYX Rewards as a strategic partnership network that creates shared value.

Building a Stronger Lifestyle Ecosystem through ONYX Rewards

Benefits under the partnerships with MAGURO Group and The Coral Lounge have been available to ONYX Rewards members since 15 October 2026. These collaborations mark another step in connecting members with a wider range of travel and lifestyle experiences, responding to the evolving needs of customers seeking greater value from travel and everyday life.

As ONYX Hospitality Group marks its 60th anniversary, the company remains committed to building on its six decades of hospitality expertise to create meaningful experiences that meet increasingly diverse customer needs. Beyond delivering memorable hotel stays, ONYX continues to expand opportunities for customers to engage with its brands through experiences that extend beyond the hotel environment.

This commitment reflects the concept “Every Stay Becomes More” and the ambition to create “More Reasons to Return”, ensuring that every experience strengthens the lasting connection between customers and ONYX Hospitality Group’s brands.

Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

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About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a portfolio of distinct yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also offers additional hospitality services in spa and food and beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational flexibility. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

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