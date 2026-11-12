ONYX Hospitality Group Unveils Plans for Amari Samui Resort and Villas, Elevating Its Premium Resort Offering on Koh Samui

An investment of more than THB 700 million will introduce over 65 beachfront suites and private pool villas, creating a more exclusive island retreat alongside the established Amari Koh Samui.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group , a leading hospitality management company in Asia Pacific, announced the development of, an exclusive extension of Amari Koh Samui on the shores of one of Thailand’s most celebrated island destinations. The project marks another milestone in the Group’s strategy of thoughtfully expanding its premium resort portfolio and creating distinctive guest experiences.

Representing an investment of more than THB 700 million, the project will add more than 65 beachfront suites and private pool villas designed for travellers who seek more space, greater privacy and a heightened sense of exclusivity. Scheduled to open in 2029, the new resort will complement the established facilities and services of Amari Koh Samui, offering a refined expression of contemporary island living.

The investment reflects ONYX Hospitality Group’s Quality-Led Growth strategy, which focuses on carefully selected opportunities, exceptional locations and sustainable long-term value creation. Set on Chaweng Beach, the expansion is a compelling opportunity to enhance an established resort in one of Thailand’s most sought-after leisure destinations, building on the strength of the Amari brand and its existing operations.



Yuthachai Charanachitta, Group CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group, said: “At ONYX Hospitality Group, our ambition is to build a distinctive and enduring hospitality portfolio across Asia Pacific, guided by quality-led growth and long-term value creation. Our focus goes beyond expanding our footprint: we are strengthening our brands, enhancing guest experiences and investing in destinations that offer compelling opportunities for sustainable growth.

Amari Samui Resort and Villas exemplifies this strategy. By building on the success of Amari Koh Samui and introducing a more exclusive beachfront offering, we are elevating the Amari brand’s presence in Thailand’s premium resort segment. This investment reflects our confidence in Koh Samui’s long-term potential, our commitment to exceptional hospitality, and ONYX’s position as a leading regional hospitality group.”

Amari Samui Resort and Villas will feature more than 65 spacious beachfront suites and private pool villas, designed to embrace the island’s natural beauty while offering exceptional comfort and privacy. A dedicated Club Lounge, swimming pool, dining venues and leisure facilities will complete the offering, and guests will also enjoy seamless access to the wider amenities and services of Amari Koh Samui.

Combining the intimacy of a private retreat with the warmth of an established resort, the new development will offer couples, families and discerning travellers a distinctive, more personalised island escape.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028, with the resort scheduled to welcome its first guests in Q3 2029.

Amari Samui Resort and Villas marks a further step in the growth of ONYX Hospitality Group’s portfolio. Through considered investment, thoughtful development and an unwavering focus on exceptional guest experiences, the Group remains committed to creating lasting value and strengthening its position as a leading hospitality player in the region.

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About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today’s travellers.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

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