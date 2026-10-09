OPPO Find X10 Pro Max to Debut Globally with MediaTek’s 2nm Flagship Dimensity 9600 Pro

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced that the upcoming Find X10 Pro Max will be among the first smartphones to feature the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro and launch in international markets.

Built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm N2P process, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro delivers a significant generational leap in performance and power efficiency. Compared with the previous-generation process, it delivers up to a 61% improvement in CPU multi-core energy efficiency, providing a stronger foundation for sustained flagship performance and increasingly demanded on-device AI workloads on Find X10 Pro Max.

For CPU performance, the Dimensity 9600 Pro continues MediaTek’s All-Big-Core architecture with a new configuration featuring two 4.55GHz C2-Ultra cores and six performance cores. The new CPU delivers an overall performance improvement of 17%, while independent frequency control for each core enables more precise workload scheduling, helping Find X10 Pro Max balance sustained performance with outstanding power efficiency.

Graphics performance takes another step forward with the latest flagship G2-Ultra NX GPU, introducing enhanced ray tracing and new neural graphics capabilities. Under sustained heavy workloads, the Dimensity 9600 Pro delivers approximately 27% higher performance, enabling richer visual detail and more immersive gaming experiences on Find X10 Pro Max.

The Dimensity 9600 Pro also brings a major upgrade to on-device AI with its latest-generation dual-NPU design, combining a powerful NPU with a Super Efficient NPU. The new high-performance NPU delivers 51% faster LLM prefill performance, providing powerful support for workloads including large-model inference and computational imaging. Meanwhile, the Super Efficient NPU is 40% more power efficient, enabling persistent AI capabilities to run at ultra-low power for more responsive and always-available AI experiences.

Further enhancing the platform is OPPO Laminar Flow Engine, jointly developed by OPPO and MediaTek and making its debut on Find X10 Pro Max. By restructuring the underlying rendering architecture and coordinating it more closely with system scheduling, the technology achieves a better balance between ultra-smooth system responsiveness and low power consumption. It also helps accelerate app launches and maintain smooth and stable content loading during demanding scenarios such as rapid photo browsing.

Further details about OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, will be revealed at the upcoming global launch event.

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About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 90 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.