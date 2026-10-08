OPPO Find X10 Series to Launch Globally on October 21 with Next-Generation True-to-Life Imaging

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – OPPO today announced that its latest flagship smartphones, OPPO Find X10 Series, will make their global debut on October 21 in Mallorca, Spain. Built to be a “Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera”, the new series combines industry-leading camera hardware with the next-generation LUMO True Image Engine, marking a new chapter in OPPO’s pursuit of true-to-life imaging.

“Find X Series reflects our relentless pursuit of exceptional mobile imaging,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “Together with Hasselblad, we are taking another significant step forward with Find X10 Series, bringing true-to-life detail, color and tone to everyday photography. Simply open the camera and capture the moment as you see it, with no extra settings required.”

Find X10 Series carries forward the Find X Series’ minimalist design language with premium materials and thoughtfully crafted details. Its all-new Borderless Design features One-Piece Sculpted Glass that flows seamlessly into the camera module, softening the visual impact of the camera bump for a clean, cohesive look.

Find X10 Pro Max in Luna White draws design inspiration from classic cameras. Its LUMO Camera Island features a matte silver metallic finish and houses the new-generation True Color Camera and dual-flash system, complemented by knurled detailing and Hasselblad’s signature matte orange accent ring. Across the back, smooth matte glass meets a subtle fabric-inspired pattern in a distinctive two-tone finish.

Find X10 will be available in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey, while Find X10 Pro Max will come in Titanium Grey and Luna White.

The series pairs this refined design with a major leap in imaging hardware. Find X10 features a category-first Dual 200MP Camera System co-developed with Hasselblad. Find X10 Pro Max goes even further with the industry’s first Triple 200MP Camera System, bringing 200MP sensors to the ultra-wide, main and telephoto cameras for the first time on a smartphone.

Shot on OPPO Find X10 Pro Max with the Ultra-Wide Camera



Making the most of its camera hardware is OPPO’s next-generation computational photography solution, LUMO True Image Engine. It combines OPPO’s imaging expertise with the natural tone rendering of Master Mode, supported by precise color information captured by the True Color Camera. LUMO True Image Engine delivers authentic detail, accurate color and natural tone. From nuanced skin tones and fine textures to the natural contrast of a scene, images stay true to the moment as you remember it.

Shot on OPPO Find X10 Pro Max with the 3x Telephoto Camera

Find X10 Series also brings a major upgrade to videography. On Find X10 Pro Max, all three rear cameras support 4K 120fps and 8K 30fps video recording, while Find X10 brings the same capabilities to its two 200MP cameras. Find X10 Series also introduces Open Gate Capture, using the sensor’s full imaging area to capture more of the scene and give creators greater freedom to crop and reframe the same footage for landscape, portrait and other formats in post-production.

Powering Find X10 Series are flagship MediaTek chipsets. Find X10 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9600M, while Find X10 Pro Max is among the first smartphones to feature the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, delivering a major leap in both performance and power efficiency.

Both models feature an 8,000mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery¹, delivering up to two days of typical use on a single charge. Designed for long-term durability, the battery is also engineered to retain over 80% of its original capacity after five years of typical use.²

Find X10 Series also features the latest ColorOS 17, bringing a fresh look and smarter everyday experiences. Its new Living Flow Design combines refined visuals with fluid interactions, while AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode connects agentic AI with files and photos on the phone, helping users complete complex tasks with a single prompt.

OPPO will reveal full specifications, pricing and availability, alongside more of the series’ latest innovations, at the global launch in Mallorca on October 21.

¹ Battery capacity may vary by market. Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max feature a 7,150mAh battery in selected markets.

² Data from OPPO Lab. Actual battery health may vary depending on settings, usage and environmental conditions.

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