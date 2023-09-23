Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel

Opposition parties will write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali in the House and demand that the matter be sent to the privileges committee, sources said on Friday. One of the sources said a letter on behalf of the opposition parties will be sent to the speaker ”very soon”.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Ali has also written to the speaker demanding that the matter be sent to the Committee of Privileges.

The remarks were expunged from parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri’s behaviour in the House. Taking ”serious note” of Bidhuri’s remarks, Birla has warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of ”strict action” if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials have said. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri.