logo
Just in:
Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fifth globally on Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index // ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended // RSS Pushed Modi Govt To Pass Women’s Reservation Bill Before 2024 Polls // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception for Sultan Al Neyadi in Al Ain // Insult to parliament, says Congress // NFT collection ‘Pursuit’ sold out // Gehlot uses more derogatory words against Shekhawat // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 22 Sep 2023 // US to give Ukraine $1.25bn grant // Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel // BingX Release new BRC20 token SATSUSDT onto trading platform // Historic Women’s Bill Clears Parliament, Opposition Wants Caste Sub-Quota // CDFI joins forces with UnionPay International to launch dual shopping privileges to revitalize retailing in Hong Kong and Macau // ECO Clean Office and Helpling Join Hands to Revolutionise Home Services // Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction // Launch of Carousell Campus: Leading the future of secondhand with recommerce, cultivating talent and contributing back to the startup ecosystem // Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi Arabia’s National Day reception in Dubai // The “Asian Games Letterbox” Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 23 Sep 2023 // BJP Could Land In Trouble In 2024 Election On Women’s Reservation //
HomeIndia PoliticsOpposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel
India Politics
0 likes

Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel

not just a bjp symbol rajnath singh slams those criticizing lotus in indias g20 presidency logo

Opposition parties will write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali in the House and demand that the matter be sent to the privileges committee, sources said on Friday. One of the sources said a letter on behalf of the opposition parties will be sent to the speaker ”very soon”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Ali has also written to the speaker demanding that the matter be sent to the Committee of Privileges.

The remarks were expunged from parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri’s behaviour in the House. Taking ”serious note” of Bidhuri’s remarks, Birla has warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of ”strict action” if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials have said. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri.

With inputs from News18

The post Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fifth globally on Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index // Launch of Carousell Campus: Leading the future of secondhand with recommerce, cultivating talent and contributing back to the startup ecosystem // Historic Women’s Bill Clears Parliament, Opposition Wants Caste Sub-Quota // BingX Release new BRC20 token SATSUSDT onto trading platform // US to give Ukraine $1.25bn grant // Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction // NFT collection ‘Pursuit’ sold out // Ajit faction’s disqualification plea against Sharad camp // The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division Conference 2023 “Explored the Next Generation of Smart Property & Facility Management in Greater Bay Area” // Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel // Rajnath regrets BJP member’s remark against BSP MP // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 23 Sep 2023 // Insult to parliament, says Congress // Women’s Bill to dominate Modi’s poll campaigns // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception for Sultan Al Neyadi in Al Ain // Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th Anniversary of Vietnam-UAE ties // ECO Clean Office and Helpling Join Hands to Revolutionise Home Services // O’Brien’s jibe at BJP on women’s reservation // Kejriwal attributes free power to God’s grace // How Adaptive Reuse Transforms Communities //