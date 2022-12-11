logo
Patel swearing as Gujarat CM for 2nd term on Monday

Two days after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping win in the Gujarat assembly elections, Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form a government. He is all set to assume the Chief Minister post for a second term, and will take the oath on Monday. Several newly-elected MLAs of the BJP will also join him.

Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term with the newly-elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electing him as leader of the legislative party on Saturday. The Governor invited Patel to form government and take oath at 2 pm on Monday.

Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter on Saturday and expressed his gratitude to the BJP cadre for opting to make him the CM of Gujarat for a second term. “I express my gratitude to the entire BJP family for electing me as the leader of the assembly party in the presence of central observers in the meeting of elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party.” he tweeted.

 

Addressing a press conference after the legislative party meeting at the state BJP headquarters ‘Kamalam’, Bhupendra Patel said the implementation of promises made in the manifesto, including a Uniform Civil Code, will be the priority of his government.

With inputs from News18

