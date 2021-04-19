Pearl FALCO Kicks Off The Grand Prix of Akoya Pearl Jewellery 2021, Themed ‘Connection’

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 April 2021 – Pearl FALCO announces the 4th edition of The Grand Prix of Akoya Pearl Jewellery, inviting aspiring designers around the world to send in their entries to showcase their eminence and innovation in pearl jewellery design.

Themed “Connection“, the 2021 edition aims to strengthen human connections with nature as well as between one another. With the belief that relationships are just like jewellery with different moments connecting us to another just like pearls do when strewn into necklaces, Pearl FALCO aims for creativity to be at the core of all entries.

The Grand Prix of Akoya Pearl Jewellery competition was first conceptualised in Ise Shima in 2018 to identify and celebrate excellence in pearl jewellery design and has since been receiving phenomenal responses from attentive students, graduates and professionals from 10 different countries who were attracted to the non-contestable beauty of the Akoya Pearl.

Maiko Makito, Co-owner and Managing Director of Pearl FALCO, commented, ” Ise Shima has always been known for its rich legacy of cultured pearls, but what continues to surprise me is that despite the rising number of visitors to Japan, there is considerably less awareness of the existence of Ise Shima, let alone the beauty it has to offer. The Grand Prix of Akoya Pearl Jewellery was instituted to bring Ise Shima to the world through various designs of jewellery made of carefully curated pearls.”

“This year, we are proud to present the 4th Edition of the Awards, with yet another meaningful theme, allowing participants to showcase their innovative designs that will stand the test of time and connect them with their loved ones.” Maiko continues.

Entries to the jewellery design competition will be open until 30th April 2021. For more information on participation criteria, please visit https://www.p-falco.com/grandprix/english/

Pearl FALCO takes pride in its heritage and aspires to connect you and your loved ones through its carefully curated pearl jewellery offerings. For more information on Akoya pearls, please visit the Pearl FALCO Gallery at #02-03, 33 Mohamed Sultan Road or https://www.pearlfalco.com/

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://bit.ly/3an7QPk