PEM Malaysia Wins Best Confinement Nanny Agency Award at the BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards 2023

PEM Malaysia, a leading conﬁnement care provider, has been awarded the title of Best Conﬁnement Nanny Agency at the 2023 BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards. The award is a testament to PEM’s commitment to providing quality conﬁnement care services to new mothers and their families.

Founded in Singapore, PEM expanded its services to Malaysia to meet the growing demand for postpartum care. With over 30 years of experience, PEM quickly earned the trust of countless Malaysian expectant and new parents.

The BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards is a prestigious annual event that recognises the top brands of products and services for pregnancy, parenting, babies, and children in Malaysia. This award is a vote of conﬁdence from new mothers with high expectations for quality and reliability. This year, PEM’s award win shows how much new mothers loved the high-quality services of this popular conﬁnement agency.

The company’s highly trained and professional nannies provide one-on-one attention to mothers and their newborns in the comfort of their own homes. PEM nannies provide day and night newborn care, serve nutritious conﬁnement meals, prepare relaxing herbal baths, offer breastfeeding and newborn care guidance, and perform basic domestic chores.

PEM will continue to set the standard for award-winning conﬁnement care by providing families with newborns with the highest quality services.

About PEM Conﬁnement Nanny Agency

Founded in 1987, PEM Conﬁnement Nanny Agency has built a reputation for providing high-quality conﬁnement care and services to new mothers and their babies. Originating from Singapore, PEM expanded to Malaysia and has quickly become the top choice for new mothers in Malaysia. The agency has over 50,000 satisﬁed mothers and is known for its highly trained and professional nannies. Each PEM nanny receives comprehensive in-house training, reﬂecting the agency’s commitment to providing quality services. PEM nannies carry out their duties professionally, allowing their clients to rest, recuperate, and bond with their babies in their homes.

For more information on PEM Conﬁnement Nanny Agency, please visit: https://pemconﬁnement.my/.

About BabyTalk

BabyTalk is Malaysia’s top baby, pregnancy, and parenting magazine. It was ﬁrst published in 2012 and has become a faithful companion to thousands of parents and parents-to-be. BabyTalk offers up-to-date advice on countless topics and subjects that are important and relevant to parents. Its informative content is essential to new and experienced mothers, providing information on the latest products, services and expert advice from professionals. BabyTalk is now an integrated media company with digital, print, and social media platforms. It remains the go-to media for mothers seeking essential baby, kids, pregnancy, and parenting resources. BabyTalk helps mothers make informed decisions that positively impact them and their families.

For more information on BabyTalk, please visit: https://BabyTalkMalaysia.com

