Piggy Go, the super-hot, casual, and social mobile game, was launched in Vietnam with a download boom

Since its launch, Piggy Go has triggered a download boom in Europe, Malaysia, Thailand, and other regions, ranking first on the Google Play free app download list and game download list in many countries. So far, its total registered users worldwide exceed 12 million. After launching in Vietnam for the first week, Piggy Go soon ranks first on the App Store free download list and Google Play game download list. If you invite friends to play together now, you’ll have an opportunity to get rich rewards in kind!

It upgrades and emulates Monopoly “Dice Board” gameplay, with both nostalgia and novelty

The game’s key component, the dice and board gameplay, awakens the memories of playing Monopoly in our childhood. Players get gold coins from the board by throwing dice. The gameplay is simple and easy to use, allowing players to forget their troubles and get a refreshing gaming experience. In addition, gold coins can be used to build and upgrade your town, while you easily travel around the world at home and enjoy great worldwide scenery.

As a new social venue, it allows players to play with friends and family

Players can interact with friends in the game, and log in through the associated Facebook account. How long has it been since you saw your friends last time? Through this game, players can break through the barriers of reality and interact with their Facebook friends in real time in various ways. Players can get opportunities for attacks, shields, sneak attacks, etc. from the chessboard. And friends can get gold coins by bombarding each other’s towns, sneak attacking each other’s vaults, and defending against attacks through shield skills. Each piggy family member has unique skills. Let’s see whose piggy can earn more coins.

The game also includes cooking, card collection, and guild formation, etc. Players can obtain additional game rewards by exchanging ingredients and cards with friends, and completing recipe ingredients and card group collection tasks. Come play chess with the piggy family, and easily deepen connections between family and friends through interaction, and expand your circle of friends.

Invite friends to join the game and become the winner of life together

In addition to the above-mentioned gameplay, there are more limited-time activities in the game waiting for you to explore! The Piggy has just arrived for the first time in Vietnam and has prepared lots of special treasures for Vietnam players.

Invite your Facebook friends to join the game now to enjoy the gold coin pool in the game together, and with the opportunity to win rich rewards in kind! The piggy family has prepared iPhone13 and GOTIT shopping cards and other gifts for you. Just tap the invite button, and get your friends to join you on the road to wealth. Download “Piggy Go” through the link below, follow its fans’ community, and start the journey of gold coins with the piggy family. Let’s make friends, get rich together in Piggy Go!

To download and learn more about Piggy Go, please visit:

APP Store: https://apps.apple.com/vn/app/id1619055583

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aladinfun.piggytravel.android.vietnam

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PiggyGoVN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piggygo_globalofficial/

Official Website: https://piggygo.hhgame.vn/

#PiggyGo