India

Pilot camp reminded of plight of past party deserters
India
Pilot camp reminded of plight of past party deserters

In an apparent message to the dissident camp led by Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, the Congress’ state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday reminded them of how the leaders in the past had fared after leaving the party.

Randhawa, who reached Jaipur airport, was replying to queries on the future of Pilot in the party.

“The party never wants to expel anyone. Congress is such a party that respects every person and never wants to leave those who are with it for a long time. The Congress did not expel anyone, and you all know the condition of the ones who left the Congress,” he said without naming anyone.

Randhawa also took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, saying that the government “which could not run a Rs 2,000 note for more than seven years is asking what the Congress did in 70 years”.

Concluding his five-day Jan Sangarsh Yatra in Jaipur recently, Pilot had placed three demands in front of the government, including disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reorganisation, compensation to every youth affected by the government exam paper leak and conducting a high-level inquiry into the corruption allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

He has threatened to launch an agitation if the demands are not met by May end.

Regarding Pilot’s Yatra, Randhawa questioned the timing of the march.

“I say even today that it is a personal yatra. The Congress has nothing to do with it. The yatra should be taken out but undertaking it before the voting (in assembly elections) in Karnataka, I do not consider it a good thing…,” he said.

Randhawa said that those talking of alleged corruption during the tenure of the previous Raje government should also say that action “is not being taken against (Union Minister) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Sanjeevani Credit Co-operative Society scam. This should also be raised”.

He said that the evidence in support of corruption allegations should be put before the appropriate forum.

