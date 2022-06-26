Platinum Fitness Opens Up A New Branch At Tanglin Mall

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2022 – Platinum Fitness , a 24-hour fitness gym first established in 2018 at OUE Downtown, celebrates the opening of their second branch in Tanglin Mall. While the industry has stuttered through the pandemic, Managing Director, Marc Torel, saw an opportunity to cement the brand’s ethos of affordable luxury, while optimizing membership flexibility to bring the freedom of choice back to the consumer.

The new, full-service premium gym in Singapore is now open to all. It is complete with high-quality amenities, while its luxurious environment is only bettered by state-of-the-art Matrix gym equipment imported from the US, as well as a spacious and clean shower area.

With this expansion, Platinum Fitness has added new equipment previously unaccounted for at both gym locations such as stair climbers, hack squats, 45-degree leg presses, assault bikes, and glute-ham trainers. This variety enables trainers and individuals to add new workout goals to their routines. It also achieves an important business goal – to continue improving all outlets sustainably and standardise the quality of services offered.

Working towards their goal of providing affordable yet high-quality services, the gym offers extremely competitive membership rates that run as low as $99 per month. To cater for the uncertainty of pandemic restrictions that have plagued Singapore over the past 2 years, the gym introduced short term plans including daily, weekly, and more affordable month-to-month plans.

Continuing Platinum Fitness’s traditions of flexibility, freelance personal trainers are given the option to pay by the hour or purchase a package to train their clients for as low as $18 per session. The clients pay their personal trainers directly and can access the gym without the requirement of a membership.

Gym members in search of freelance personal trainers in Singapore can look no further than the front-desk without being pressured into a sale. Freelance trainers can now focus on what they do best and serve their client, while all other support services are handled by Platinum Fitness. The privilege of choice and flexibility aligns for all parties, allowing clients and trainers to select the option that best meets their lifestyle, budget, and goals.

Platinum Fitness has positioned itself at the forefront of the industry as a space for freelance personal trainers to conduct their services – or in Marc’s words, help them find their “home away from home”. Both gym members and freelance trainers also have access to perks such as discounts from partner brands Poke Theory, Nando’s, Yummy Bros, and Dosirak, allowing them to enjoy scrumptious meals after a rigorous workout – with more benefits to come soon.

With the opening of the Tanglin branch, the team continues to assess and accommodate to the local consumer market. As an example of decisive actions, the gym has introduced new membership types for students and families in order to appeal to a broader age range of customers at the new outlet in comparison to the CBD branch. With priorities set on continued expansion, near-term plans would involve opening up at least two more locations within Central Singapore, while preserving the ethos and facility standards across all the outlets.

If you are looking for a high-quality gym without breaking the bank, look no further than Platinum Fitness. Allow them to help you find a personal trainer that suits your needs through their network of freelance personal trainers.

