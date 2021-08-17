SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 August 2021 – Project Management Institute (“PMI”) and Deloitte Consulting Southeast Asia (“Deloitte”) today announced their collaboration to increase awareness of the important role project management skills play in delivering valuable outcomes with a targeted program reaching the Southeast Asia (SEA) region, particularly in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Recognising that Project Management impacts lives in one way or another, especially as the region copes with the pandemic, this collaboration aims to empower policy-makers and change-makers with the knowledge and skills required to be successful in Project Management and driving the future growth of the region.

The collaboration also seeks to empower professionals with unique skills that can be leveraged to meet today’s fast-moving and often ambiguous challenges, and work on ways to enhance the Future of Project Management and contribute to the growth of knowledge and capability in the region.

Organizations and their people need to find new ways of working and delivering value. Pulse of the Profession® research by PMI reveals that 47% of the respondents’ rate learning & development as a key aspect of talent management in building what is called a gymnastic enterprise. Gymnastic enterprises are leading the way by empowering their people to master new ways of working.

PMI along with its authorised training partners, will support the learning and development initiatives at Deloitte by providing courses, trainings and other professional development opportunities that will enable professionals to improve their skills and grow in their career.

In today’s environment where leadership skills are essential for businesses to deliver change for their people, projects and programmes, Deloitte is at the forefront providing Project Management expertise to enhance these skills and transform ideas into reality and success. Deloitte is committed to effect purpose-led change and helps its clients across the various countries and industries of the SEA region to address complex economic, environmental and social challenges.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ben Breen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Head of Global Construction, PMI said, “This collaboration is a testimony of our growing presence in the SEA market. PMI is a global leader in training, certification, networking and ongoing development of project management skills. We have always been committed to enabling professionals to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. Our collaboration with Deloitte is a step to demonstrate our commitment to empowering these changemakers with skills to drive change and make ideas a reality.”

Eugene Ho, Regional Managing Director of Deloitte Consulting Southeast Asia said, “This collaboration with PMI demonstrates the industry-wide recognition that Deloitte is the market leader in Project Management. Our Project Management capabilities are fundamental for our business and enable us to successfully deliver value to our clients. In line with our aspirations to propel growth in the SEA region, we are excited to work together with PMI to build more Project Management capability in the local markets, formally certify more consultants, and share knowledge and industry best practices through networking activities and learning opportunities. Looking into the future, we also want to bring this directly to the youth and future leaders in the local communities through education and internships, which is aligned to Deloitte’s Global WorldClass initiative to impact 100 million futures by 2030”.





PMI and Deloitte will also work closely together to nurture future Project Management talent in Southeast Asia through internships, mentorships, competitions, hackathons and conferences, among other initiatives.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo.

About Project Management Institute





Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world’s leading professional association for a growing community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities. Visit us at https://www.pmi.org/, www.projectmanagement.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/pminstitute, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter.

