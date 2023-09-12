Political Narrative In India To Have New Twist Next Week

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

All indications suggests that India’s political narrative will have a new twist next week when the Special Session of Parliament will be held in five sittings from September 18 to September 22. Agenda for the session has still been kept secret and there are only speculations in the corridor of power.

What it looks like, PM Modi has kept his cards close to his chest, and perhaps only a few of his political aides might be aware about the details of the real agenda of the Special Session. Even the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi’s announcement about the does not contain the details of the agenda. His announcement on X merely says, “Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament”.

However, no event can be organized without rhyme and reason, and that cannot be out of the immediate political context of the country. Hence the background in which Special Session has been planned is worth keeping in mind which might be concealing the clues. As for the political purpose of the session is concerned, it is widely believed that the Session would be used by PM Modi led government for amplifying its successes and achievements, especially India’s remarkable diplomatic triumph during the G20 summit in many respects, and setting the political narrative afresh for the forthcoming election of the Lok Sabha, the term of which is to expire in May 2024.

It may be recalled that PM Modi has been able to set the political narrative of the country in the past Lok Sabha election of 2014 and 2019, mostly on communal lines and jingoism targeted against Pakistan. India’s growth rate in a world of slowdown is being projected as PM Modi’s achievement, and now a dream of the Amrit Kaal is being sold to the electorate of the country as a promise from Modi that India would be superpower by 2047. It is another matter that he had failed in almost all his promises made earlier, but the political parties in opposition could not derive any political mileage from that.

The humiliating defeat of BJP in Karnataka Vidhan Sabha election in May and formation of INDIA alliance in June has made PM Modi to rethink his strategy and political narrative so far. Defeat in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and the latest spectacular gains of INDIA alliance over BJP in the byelection for 7 Vidhan Sabah constituencies across 6 states in the country by 4-3 has really shaken the confidence of RSS-BJP clan of the invincibility of PM Modi. The are in need of a new or stronger political narrative is crystal clear.

Communalism is BJP’s time tested political agenda, which however, failed in Karnataka, and despite all efforts electoral polarization is not seen in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. It did not even worked in the latest byelections in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh which have given a jolt to the RSS-BJP leadership. RSS chief even talked in favour of reservation to attract OBCs and BJP has been deftly playing its OBC card is just another alternative stratagem.

Nevertheless, RSS-BJP seem to be in no mood to leave any opportunity for communalization of politics. The latest example is Udhayaynidhi’s statement that called for “eradication of Sanatan Dharm” which has been interpreted by them as “eradication of Hindus” and projected this as the chief purpose of the INDIA alliance, which is totally false and baseless.

Surprisingly PM Modi himself taken this lie, as alleged by DMK leader, the father of Udhayanidhi, and CM of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, and called for “appropriate response”. PM Modi has always talked about “eradication of Congress” and “eradication of opposition” which cannot and should not be interpreted as eradication of their followers. The how come the RSS-BJP clan is interpreting “eradication of Sanatan Dharm” as eradication of its followers.

There are numerous political parties in opposition in India that talk about “eradication of Hindutva” but they themselves are Hindus, and they do not mean “eradication of Hindus” by it. They simply want eradication of “Hindutva” as communalism, not Hindu religion or Sanatan Dharma. Even, no one can deny a fact that every religion, including “Sanatan Dharm” needs continuous reform to keep with changing times, and that has been aimed by numerous sects within. Udhayanidhi’s comments must not be misused and exploited to push the entire country on communal fire ignited by the RSS-BJP clan.

Coming the Special Session of Parliament, there are speculation that PM Modi would like not only to amplify his image as strong and dependable result but also carry forward his agenda to majoritarian politics. Changing the name of India to Bharat, is believed to be in agenda, a belief that has been triggered by the official invitation in the name of Bharat to world leaders participating in G-20 event in New Delhi. The word ‘India’ has been projected to represent colonial mindset, while Bharat as purely Indian. Only a few days ago, the government has tables several key criminal laws Bills with the Bharat name. It is ironical since, PM Modi himself had been talking about his “New India” by 2022, and the narrative had to be changed after the emergence of “INDIA” alliance.

Other speculation is to bring Uniform Civil Code, an issue that has been the part of majoritarian Hindutva politics in the country. PM Modi has always been talking about “One nation, One election”, and a committee has already been formed under former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The corridor of power is abuzz with the speculation that something would be done in this regard during the special session. In one of the speculation, PM is expected to pre-pone the Lok Sabha election 2014. Restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is also expected. Speculations are many, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Congress on the other hand has categorically said that they are no ready to listen to PM Modi Chalisa. They wanted discussion on real issues facing the country such as very high level of unemployment, cost of living crisis, Manipur violence etc. Government on the other hand has still kept mum on the opposition demand.

PM Modi is set to launch his new political narrative during the Special Session of the Parliament while crediting himself for all achievements of the country and discrediting INDIA alliance on all fronts and issues. INDIA alliance would need to evolve their strategy to successfully counter this within the parliament and outside in public. The five days from September 18-22 have become politically significant, which would be beginning of a fiercer fight between the BJP and INDIA alliance constituents in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in which PM Modi would be seeking for his third term while INDIA alliance would leave no stone unturned to dislodge him from the seat of power. (IPA Service)

