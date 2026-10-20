Protecting Sight from Childhood to Adulthood: Orbis and HKUMed Tackle Hong Kong Myopia Crisis

Initiative offers 1,000 free paediatric eye examinations, 1,000 free adult myopia screenings and a planned three-year myopia-control trial

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – As part of its mission to eliminate avoidable vision loss, Orbis and the LKS Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), partnered to tackle the growing, lifelong burden of short-sightedness (myopia) across Hong Kong. The joint initiative highlights how myopia takes root early in primary school and, if left unmanaged, poses a severe, sight-threatening risk in later life.

Rather than a minor inconvenience corrected by stronger glasses, unmanaged high myopia physically alters the structure of the eye, drastically increasing the lifetime risk of irreversible blindness. Drawing on insights from HKUMed’s academic research and data from the joint Orbis x HKUMed Vision Matters community screening project, this partnership provides a crucial wake-up call on how lifelong visual health is determined during childhood.

In direct response to this public health challenge, Orbis and the Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMed, are taking immediate action by offering 1,000 free comprehensive eye examinations for local children. This initiative gives families immediate access to expert care, early detection, and evidence-based guidance to safeguard their children’s sight before permanent damage occurs. In parallel, free eye screening will be provided to 1,000 adults aged over 50 years with known myopia. The 1,000 paediatric eye examinations and 1,000 adult eye screenings are all part of the HKUMed 140 for the Community Campaign.

A Lifelong Threat: From Classroom to Later Life

The joint effort establishes a clear, connected narrative across two generations:

Myopia Starts Early: A 2025 HKUMed study conducted at the HKU Eye Centre examined 501 children aged 5–12 and found that nearly 40% suffered from myopia. These findings reinforce the urgent need for regular professional eye examinations, even when a child has not reported any vision problems.

A 2025 HKUMed study conducted at the HKU Eye Centre examined 501 children aged 5–12 and found that nearly 40% suffered from myopia. These findings reinforce the urgent need for regular professional eye examinations, even when a child has not reported any vision problems. Consequences Last a Lifetime: To evaluate the long-term impact, HKUMed researchers analysed 4,217 adults aged 50 and older through the Orbis x HKUMed Vision Matters: Glaucoma AI-ROTA Screening Project . The analysis revealed that 44.5% of older adults suffer from myopia, with 6.7% suffering from high myopia. Given the historical lack of recent large-scale Hong Kong data based on objective eye measurements in this demographic, these findings represent an important public health update.

To evaluate the long-term impact, HKUMed researchers analysed 4,217 adults aged 50 and older through the . The analysis revealed that 44.5% of older adults suffer from myopia, with 6.7% suffering from high myopia. Given the historical lack of recent large-scale Hong Kong data based on objective eye measurements in this demographic, these findings represent an important public health update. Clear Vision Does Not Remove Risk: Myopia develops when the eye grows excessively long, causing distant objects to appear blurred. While glasses can correct distance vision, they do not shorten an elongated eye or eliminate the long-term risks associated with high myopia, including retinal disease, glaucoma, cataracts, and permanent sight loss.

In the adult analysis, visual impairment or blindness was roughly twice as common among individuals with myopia and more than four times (6.3% vs. 1.5%) as common among those with high myopia, compared to those without myopia. Glaucoma—the leading cause of irreversible blindness—was also nearly twice as prevalent among people with high myopia compared to those without (13.1% vs. 6.8%). Together, these findings highlight the critical importance of identifying and managing myopia early, before it progresses into high myopia.

Practical Action: Free Screenings and Clinical Solutions

To bridge medical evidence with practical community action, Orbis and the Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMed are rolling out complementary initiatives. The 1,000 paediatric examinations and 1,000 adult screenings are all part of the HKUMed 140 for the Community Campaign:

1,000 Free Paediatric Examinations: Providing local families with comprehensive eye checks to help identify eye problems early and obtain professional advice on appropriate follow-up care and myopia management.

Providing local families with comprehensive eye checks to help identify eye problems early and obtain professional advice on appropriate follow-up care and myopia management. Free Eye Screening for 1,000 Adults with Myopia: Providing free eye screening to 1,000 adults aged over 50 years with known myopia.

Providing free eye screening to 1,000 adults aged over 50 years with known myopia. Landmark “2027 Children Myopia Control Study”: Supporting a three-year HKUMed clinical trial to evaluate three advanced intervention strategies among children aged 5–12: 0.05% atropine eye drops, optical defocus spectacle lenses, and a combination of both therapies.

AT A GLANCE

Children: 39.7% of 501 children aged 5–12 screened had myopia.

39.7% of 501 children aged 5–12 screened had myopia. Adults: 44.5% of 4,217 participants aged 50+ had myopia; 6.7% had high myopia.

44.5% of 4,217 participants aged 50+ had myopia; 6.7% had high myopia. Impact: Visual impairment or blindness affected 6.3% of adults with high myopia, versus 1.5% without myopia.

Visual impairment or blindness affected 6.3% of adults with high myopia, versus 1.5% without myopia. Action: 1,000 child exams; 1,000 screenings for myopic adults over 50. All are free under the HKUMed 140 for the Community Campaign.

1,000 child exams; 1,000 screenings for myopic adults over 50. All are free under the HKUMed 140 for the Community Campaign. Next step: Three-year trial of 0.05% atropine, defocus spectacle lenses, and combined therapy.

Leadership Quotes:

Professor Chak-sing Lau, Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Health) and Deanof Medicine, HKU:

“Myopia is an increasingly important public health challenge that places a substantial lifelong burden on individuals and society. Through the HKUMed 140 for the Community Campaign, these initiatives reflect our longstanding commitment to translating academic excellence into meaningful benefits for the community. HKUMed is dedicated to transforming pioneering research into real-world health benefits. Through our partnership with Orbis, we seek to integrate clinical excellence, technological innovation, and population health research to lessen the impact of myopia and its complications in Hong Kong, while providing robust scientific evidence to guide eye health policy and clinical practice in the region. Together, we are working to safeguard the long-term visual health of schoolchildren and the wider population.”

Kathleen Sherwin, President and CEO of Orbis International:

“This partnership connects community service directly with research. The adult screening programme gives us a clearer view of the long-term burden of myopia, while the children’s examinations and planned trial focus on acting earlier. Together, Orbis and HKUMed are turning evidence into practical steps to protect sight.”

Mary Lau, Director of Orbis Hong Kong:

“Parents should see myopia as a condition that needs active management, not simply stronger glasses. By offering 1,000 child exams; 1,000 screenings for myopic adults over 50, we want to help more families identify problems early, obtain professional advice and take action to protect their different generation’s sight.”

Professor Christopher Leung Kai-shun, Albert Bing-Ching Young Professor in Ophthalmology, Chairperson and Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMed:

“Vision Matters is showing us that myopia is an important part of the eye-health burden among Hong Kong’s over-50s. Glasses can correct blurred vision, but they cannot reverse the excessive growth of the eye or eliminate the risk of permanent sight loss associated with high myopia. The earlier we act, the greater the opportunity to protect sight over a lifetime.”

Dr Helen Zhang, Principal Investigator of the 2027 Children Myopia Control Study; and Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMed

“This trial will compare eye drops, myopia-control lenses and both treatments combined. We aim to provide clearer evidence to help families choose the right approach for their children.”

Dr Kendrick Shih, Investigator of the 2027 Children Myopia Control Study; and Clinical Associate Professor of Practice, Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMed:

“Myopia can worsen without obvious warning signs. Regular monitoring and timely treatment can help protect a child’s vision for the future.”

What Parents Can Do

Prioritize Annual Checks: Arrange regular professional eye examinations rather than waiting for visual symptoms to appear.

Arrange regular professional eye examinations rather than waiting for visual symptoms to appear. Explore Clinical Control Options: Seek advice from a qualified eye-care professional if myopia is detected.

Seek advice from a qualified eye-care professional if myopia is detected. Look Beyond Standard Glasses: Discuss evidence-based myopia-control options instead of relying only on stronger prescriptions.

Discuss evidence-based myopia-control options instead of relying only on stronger prescriptions. Encourage Healthy Visual Habits: Encourage outdoor time, regular breaks from close work, and maintain a comfortable reading distance.

Public Registration & Participation

Registration will open in phases:

Phase 1 (Now Open): Free eye screenings for children aged 5–12 (limited quotas, first-come, first-served).

Online Registration: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/CzitVUBgJQ

Phase 2 (Coming Soon): Free eye screenings for myopic adults aged 50 or above. Details will be announced on the HKU portal and official Orbis channels.

Hashtag: #Orbis #HKUMed #Myopia

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