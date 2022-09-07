Prudential launches mobile app to provide SME employees with easy access to medical and company benefits

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 September 2022 – Prudential Singapore (“Prudential”) has launched a mobile app, [email protected] , to help SME employees manage their group insurance [1] conveniently and seamlessly. They will be able to view their medical and employee benefits as well as submit claims through the mobile app, at any time, and from anywhere.

Through the app, the human resources (HR) teams and business owners can also manage their group insurance and process employees’ claims more easily. The app is available to Prudential’s enterprise customers, from multinational companies to small businesses with at least 3 employees.

Mr Dennis Tan, CEO, Prudential Singapore, said the life insurer is committed to supporting SMEs with their employee benefits and digital transformation journey.

According to a poll[2] commissioned by Prudential in April 2022, one in three SME employees said that their companies do not have a dedicated HR team to take care of medical and employee benefits. SME employees also shared that they cannot easily find information about their benefits, with one in four saying that their company manages their benefits through email.

“Simplifying group insurance and making it easily available to employees through digital solutions such as [email protected] will encourage more companies to address the protection gap. This will go a long way in engaging a hybrid and digital-first workforce while providing the necessary protection for employees, which are important in view of Singapore’s ageing workforce and rising healthcare costs,” said Mr Tan.

Meeting the needs of SMEs and their employees

SMEs account for more than 99 per cent of businesses in Singapore and 70 per cent of the workforce,[3] but many do not provide medical and employee benefits. Some do not see the need due to their small company size, while others lack the resources to build or procure their own digital solutions to manage their employees’ insurance needs and benefits effectively. However, nine in 10 SME employees polled say that they want their employers to provide healthcare coverage, and 60 per cent said that they are more willing to join a company that provides medical benefits.

The Prudential poll also found that one in five SME employees are more willing to stay in a company that prioritises digitalisation, while 79 per cent agreed that digital transformation is essential for business survival. With [email protected], employees can get a summary of their benefits, submit and track claims on a mobile app for a seamless experience. These are features that the polled SME employees had said were important in a tool for managing their benefits.

The following are available on [email protected] at launch.

Group Policy View – Employees can use the mobile app to get a consolidated view of their group insurance policy details (e.g. types of coverage that you are entitled to), benefits and their coverage for specific items (e.g. annual limits for surgery and hospitalisation).

Make and View Claims – Employees can submit claims on-the-go by uploading a photo of their medical bill on the mobile app. They can also track their claims status.

The following features will also be made available on the app.

Medical E-card – An in-app electronic card available for employees to enjoy cashless visits to panel clinics and medical providers.

Clinic locator – A list of clinics that will help employees to find panel clinics that are located near their homes or wherever they are.

Helping SMEs and their employees be healthier and financially ready

Through [email protected], employees of Prudential’s corporate customers will be able to utilise the existing health and financial wellness resources on the Pulse by Prudential (“Pulse”) app (see below for more information on Pulse).

[email protected] complements other wellness initiatives by Prudential to help SMEs enhance employee wellness. This includes WorkPLAYce – Prudential’s corporate wellness programme that offers a variety of activities aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being, such as, fitness and meditation classes, as well as health screenings.

Prudential is also supporting SMEs in their business growth through partnerships. For example, the SME Skills Accelerator programme, a collaboration between Prudential and SkillsFuture Singapore which aims to equip SMEs with the skills and resources to grow and innovate, upskill employees to boost their career progression, and improve employee retention.[4] Prudential has also established tie-ups with Ngee Ann Polytechnic and ST Engineering to boost SMEs’ digitalisation efforts and business growth. These partnerships will deliver trainings and webinars on digitalisation and cyber security to help SMEs in their business transformation.[5]

About Pulse

Pulse by Prudential (Pulse) is an all-in-one app that offers holistic health and wealth management solutions to consumers.

The app was launched in Singapore on 23 April 2020[6] and includes health features such as an AI-powered symptom checker, health assessment, and online doctor consultation service. Users can also purchase bite-sized insurance plans on the app to get coverage for dengue, breast cancer, and prostate cancer and get complimentary coverage for side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination. Wealth features such as Ruby, an AI digital assistant, were added to Pulse in July 2021[7] to support users in their financial planning journey.

Pulse has been downloaded more than 300,000 times in Singapore as of 31 August 2022 and is available to Singapore residents aged 18 and above. Users do not have to pay a subscription fee when they download the app and register themselves.

[1] This refers to corporate medical coverage such as in-patient and outpatient medical expenses. [2] For more information, please refer to the media release “9 in 10 SME employees want employers to provide medical benefits” https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2022/9-in-10-sme-employees-want-employers-to-provide-medical-benefits [3] Source: https://www.singstat.gov.sg/modules/infographics/economy [4] For more information, please refer to the media release “Skills support programme by Prudential Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore to accelerate SMEs’ business transformation and growth” https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2020/skills-support-programme [5] For more information, please refer to the media release “Prudential Singapore boosts support for SMEs in their digitalisation efforts and business growth” https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2022/prudential-singapore-boosts-support-for-smes [6] For more information, please refer to the media release “Prudential launches digital health app, Pulse by Prudential, to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to everyone amid COVID-19 spread” https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2020/prudential-launches-digital-health-app [7] For more information, please refer to the media release “Prudential takes the complexity out of planning for longer lives with new wealth solutions on its health and wellness app, Pulse” https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2021/prudential-takes-the-complexity-out-of-planning-for-longer-lives

