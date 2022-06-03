Pump Up Your Adrenaline With iShopChangi’s iShopathon

From 3 June to 3 July 2022, enjoy huge savings on all your favourite iShopChangi products with the much-anticipated iShopathon. Make the most of attractive offers on health, beauty, homewares, electronic goods and more!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 June 2022 – Bringing you some of iShopChangi’s most generous discounts to date, iShopathon by iShopChangi comes packed with site-wide flash sales, Manic Monday promotions, live streams and giveaways, and up to 70% off* wines & spirits, beauty & wellness products, electronic gadgets and more. Now is the moment to get on your marks, get set and shop on iShopChangi.

Warm Up For The iShopathon Promotions Galore

Every Monday in June, be the first person to check out on iShopChangi at 10pm and get your whole cart for FREE with the promo code MANICMONDAY>. Capped at S$1,000, this discount is limited to one redemption per Monday. But there’s more! Livestreams via iShopChangi’s Facebook and Instagram pages will come with limited-time promo codes that offer up to 50% off* products sitewide, on-air flash bundle deals and giveaways for lucky streamers. Tune in from 8pm to 10pm on 9 June (for wine & spirits) and 23 June (for beauty & wellness) to win!

Keep your eyes peeled for weekly giveaways on these social media platforms too! Worth over S$2,000, snap up the latest from brand partners such as Mayer, Bacci Wines, Heure, BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi, NARS, Re:Erth, Tong Garden, and more. Exclusive deals await too, with attractive promotions for you to revel in. For instance, you can shave 15% off* ést.lab non-bundle beauty solutions with no minimum spend and 25% off* for carts with S$280 worth of est.lab products. From 3 – 8 June, you can also save S$35 when you check out S$250 worth of Kinohimitsu products.

Be sure to apply promo code ISHOPCP20> when using Changi Pay (Changi Airport’s e-wallet) between 3 June and 3 July 2022, and take an extra 20% off products with no minimum spend (discount capped at S$40). New sign ups can enjoy an additional S$5 welcome voucher.

Save on Alcohol, Electronics, Beauty & More During Week-Long Flash Sales

From 3 to 8 June, make the most of discounted prices on high-tech electronic gadgets, including the Mayer 30L Electric Oven which you can purchase at just S$100, reduced by 67% from its original S$299. Cart out the Braun Series 5 50 M1000s Electric Wet & Dry Shaver for just S$93, saving 50% on the original S$186.

Shop and save on your favourite wines & spirits between 9 and 22 June. Spend 32% less on a bottle of Bowmore 15 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and 33% less on a bundle of 2 2015 Tasting red wines from Capanna, originally priced at S$139 and S$326 respectively. While you’re at it, reap discounts on beauty & wellness and fashion products from 23 to 30 June. Don’t miss out on an attractive 72% discount on Kinohimutsu’s Bundle of 3: Be While 30’s, bringing the price down from S$179.70 to just S$50. Take home an exclusive L’Eau D’Issey EDT perfume from Issey Miyake for just S$150, saving yourself 16% as you go. Note that you must be of legal age to purchase alcohol products from iShopChangi. Enjoy responsibly.

Sitewide Sprint & Save for Travellers & Non-Travellers

On top of brand specific discounts, both travellers and non-travellers can enjoy sitewide deals across the entire campaign period. Apply promo code ISHOPFREE> any time during iShopathon and purchase the 5th item in your cart for free. Get 10% off with no minimum purchase, capped at S$50 from 3 – 8 June with code 66FLASH22>. The top 66 spenders from 3 – 8 June also stand a chance to receive S$66 cashback.

Between 9 and 22 June, non-travellers can celebrate Father’s Day with iShopChangi and enjoy a 9% discount with no minimum spend, capped at S$50, with the code ISHOPDAD>. Lock in ISHOP10> from 1 to 3 July for S$10 off a minimum spend of S$100, capped at S$50.

From 9 June to 3 July, travellers can key in ISHOPFLY> for an 11% discount on any item, capped at S$50. Shop 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before your flight to and from Singapore to enjoy these promotions.

Get Around iShopChangi’s iShopathon Today!

The cherry on the cake? When you join Changi Rewards, you can knock 10% off your first purchase after registering for free! As with all promotions, redemption caps, product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

With so many outstanding deals on offer, it’s simply impossible to say no to iShopChangi’s iShopathon. Shop from the comfort of your own home 24/7 for a range of exclusive, tax- and duty-absorbed products Singapore-wide, and have your goods delivered for free to Singaporean residential addresses when you spend S$59 or more at checkout. If you’re flying, you can conveniently collect your purchases at the Collection Centres located within the departure hall in every terminal at Singapore Changi Airport.

Annex A

List of promotions for iShopathon by iShopChangi

Dates Category Deals 3 – 8 June -Sitewide 6.6. Flash Sales -Electronics Week 9 – 22 June Wines & Spirits Weeks 23 – 30 June Beauty, Wellness, Fashion 1 July – 3 July ChangiLoveSG (featuring Singaporean brands) across all categories

Promotion Promotion Period 6.6 Flash Sale 10% off* no min spend, cap at S$50 with 66FLASH22> Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply. 3 – 8 June Shop 5th item for free Buy 4 items get the 5th item at S$0 with ISHOPFREE> 5th item capped at S$100.

Lowest priced item will be considered the 5th item Limited to 1 redemption per customer, 10 redemptions available per week, other T&Cs apply. 3 June – 3 July Manic Monday First shopper to cart out at 10pm on 6, 13, 20, 27 June will get their whole cart for free with code MANICMONDAY> Limited to 1 redemption per week, per customer, other T&Cs apply. 3 June – 3 July Sprint & Save #2 (Wines & Spirits Week, Father’s Day) 9% off* no min spend cap at S$50 with ISHOPDAD> Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply. 9 – 22 June Sprint & Save #3 (Wines & Spirits Week) S$5 off* S$80 min spend with ISHOP5>

S$25 off* S$300 min spend with ISHOP25>

S$50 off* S$500 min spend with ISHOP50>

S$120 off* S$900 min spend with ISHOP120> Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply. 23 – 30 June Sprint & Save #4 (ChangiLoveSG Week) 10% off* with minimum S$100 spend, cap at S$50 with ISHOP10> Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply. 1 – 3 July Traveller-exclusive For bona fide travelling passengers through Changi Airport only

11% off* S$200, cap at S$50 with ISHOPFLY> Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply. 9 June – 3 July Changi Pay 20% off* no min. spend, cap at S$40 with ISHOPCP20> Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply. 3 Jun – 3 Jul Partner exclusives Citibank: 15% off* S$250 cap at S$50 with ISHOPCITI15>

DBS: 10% off* S$100 cap at S$50 with ISHOPDBS10>

AMEX: For new customers, 12% off* no min. spend cap at S$30 with AMEXNEW>

AMEX: For existing customers, S$25 off* S$250 with AMEX25>

Alipay: Spend 1,200RMB and get a random discount off from 50 – 100RMB

Atome: 12% off* S$350 (capped at S$50) Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply. 3 Jun – 3 Jul

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax-and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

