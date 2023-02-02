logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaRahul calls Budget 2023 ‘Mitr Kaal’, no roadmap to future
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Rahul calls Budget 2023 ‘Mitr Kaal’, no roadmap to future

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government, claiming that its ‘mitr kaal’ budget has no vision to create jobs as well as no plan to tackle inflation, and proves that the Centre has no roadmap to build India’s future.

Gandhi’s reaction came after the presentation of the Union budget for 2023-24 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which the government raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

“‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai. NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% of the wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed — yet, PM doesn’t Care!” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Rahul calls Budget 2023 ‘Mitr Kaal’, no roadmap to future first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 