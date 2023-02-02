logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaBudget disconnected from people, states denied due: Mitra
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Budget disconnected from people, states denied due: Mitra

Amit Mitra, former finance minister of Bengal and well known economist expressed disappointment that the Union Budget did not address the issues of tackling unemployment and rising inflation, the two main problems facing the “common man.”

Mitra, who is currently Principal Chief Adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister, in an interview to PTI on Wednesday, claimed that the Budget despite its promise to allow states to borrow more for infrastructure spending was in reality giving a go-by to the concept of federalism by not transferring promised resources to the states.

Mitra regretted that the central government has cut down MGNREGA from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore (almost by a third). The Budget is sending a signal that we do not care for you and you better find some other source of livelihood.

As for transfers to states, he said the amount was pegged Rs 3.34 lakh crore in the last budget. However, till November, the Centre had transferred Rs 1.41 lakh crore. Almost half the money promised still remains to be transferred to the states.

He said Nirmala Sitharaman has not said a word about the unorganised sector. The sector employs 93 per cent of the labour force of the country. They were badly hit during the demonetisation. The supply chain of which they were a part was absolutely broken. What does this budget have for this sector ?

With inputs from News18

The post Budget disconnected from people, states denied due: Mitra first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 