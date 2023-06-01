logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaRahul holds session with Silicon Valley AI experts, entrepreneurs
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Rahul holds session with Silicon Valley AI experts, entrepreneurs

rahul gandhi 4 1 168551626816x9 1

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday spent the first half of his day with Silicon Valley-based startup entrepreneurs, known for doing path-breaking work in the field of Artificial Intelligence and cutting-edge technologies.

Sitting in the front row of the Plug and Play auditorium along with Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and some other key aides who have been travelling with him from India, Gandhi was seen engrossed in the panel discussion of experts on various aspects of artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and their implications on mankind in general and on issues like governance, social welfare measures and also disinformation and misinformation.

Based out of Sunnyvale in California, the Plug and Play Tech Centre is one of the largest incubator of startups. According to its CEO and Founder Saeed Amidi, more than 50 per cent of the startups founder at Plug and Play have been Indians or Indian Americans. Amidi told PTI after the event that Gandhi has shown a deep understanding of the IT sector and his knowledge of latest and cutting edge technologies are quite impressive.

Participating in a fireside chat with Amidi and Shaun Shankaran, founder of FixNix Startup, Gandhi tried to link all the technologies with the impact this would have on the common man in the remote villages of India.

“If you want to spread any technology in India, you have to have a system where power is relatively decentralized,” he said in response to a question and then went on to share with the select group of invited entrepreneurs about his personal experience of drone technology and its regulation, which, according to him, “faced massive bureaucratic hurdles”.

Data, Rahul Gandhi said, is the new gold and countries like India have realized the real potential of it. “There is need to have appropriate regulations on data safety and security”.

However, on the issue of Pegasus spyware and similar technologies, Gandhi told the audience he is not worried about it. At one point of time he said he knows his phone is being tapped. And jokingly said, “Hello! Mr Modi” on his iPhone.

“I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need establish rules with regard to privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual,” he said.

“If a nation state decides that they want to tap your phone, no one can stop you. This is my sense,” he said. “If the nation is interested in tapping phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government,” he claimed.

Shankaran, who hosted Gandhi for the AI event at Plug and Play, said he is very much impressed about the knowledge he has shown about the latest developments in technology.

With inputs from News18

The post Rahul holds session with Silicon Valley AI experts, entrepreneurs first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Featured
India
Featured
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Dubai Crocodile Park invites visitors to turn fear into educational fascination // Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform ‘Darak’ // World body condemns action against Indian wrestlers // Gehlot, Pilot patch-up success increasingly in doubt // FNC approves draft law regulating non-Muslim places of worship // Modi blasts Cong for misleading poor, ‘guarantee habit’ // Slowdown In Containerized Exports Poses Setback To Pro-Export Agenda // Congress Dithering Over Supporting AAP On Ordinance Is Height Of Stupidity // Mamata says Shah trip prompted by her own visit plan // NITI Aayog Has Failed To Play Any Effective Role In Planning For Indian Economy // DMK to coordinate opposition unity efforts: Stalin // American University in Emirates concludes 5th International Research Conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Interdisciplinary Research’ // Political Outcome From Communal Cauldron May Not Favour BJP // Todd Snyder’s Open-Knit Cabana Polo is Your New Summer Beach Essential // UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’ // Opposition Parties Could Not Meet Properly PM Challenge On New Parliament Building // Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Montenegro embassy’s National Day celebration // US Govt Putting Pressure On India To Join NATO+ As A Part Of Asia-Pacific Strategy // Bengal Congress Making Too Much Noise Over Sole MLA’s Defection To Trinamool // Arab Youth Centre, European Union launch activities of Climate Negotiation Skills Training Camp //