Modi blasts Cong for misleading poor, ‘guarantee habit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress during the mega rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday and said that the UPA government operated under a “remote control” rule.

Hailing the work done by his government at the campaigning marking its nine years in power at the Centre and on the occasion of birth anniversary of Malwa Queen Ahilya Bai Holkar, PM Modi said, “Today, on the birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai Holkar, the BJP has completed nine years of governance. These nine years have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor.”

Attacking the UPA government, PM Modi said the Congress ran the government by remote control. “Before 2014, people took to the streets against corruption, major cities were rocked by terror attacks, and the Congress ran the government by remote control,” he said.

He criticised the Congress, stating, “50 years ago, the Congress guaranteed to eradicate poverty, but they betrayed the poor. Their strategy is to mislead the poor.”

During the rally, Modi highlighted the impact of wrong policies by the Congress, particularly on small farmers, saying, “Small farmers suffered the most due to the wrong policies of the Congress.”

Praising the efforts of the BJP government as India receives global acclaim, Modi emphasised on the mantra of inclusive development and building trust of his government. “Sabka vikas, sabka vishwas has brought about a change in the country,” he said.

He further attacked the opposition party stating, “During the UPA government regime, gas connections were not easily available. Congress only knows how to speak lies, and they continue to do the same.”

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of “betraying” armed forces in the name of One Rank One Pension. Highlighting the implementation of OROP and the provision of arrears to veterans by the BJP government, Modi said, “Congress cheated ex-servicemen in the name of One Rank One Pension, but the BJP implemented it and provided Rs 65,000 crore to ex-servicemen in their accounts.”

Referring to Congress’ historical guarantees, PM Modi remarked, “This ‘guarantee habit’ of Congress is not new; it is old. Fifty years ago, Congress gave the ‘garibi hatao’ guarantee to the country. This is Congress party’s biggest treachery with the poor. Congress’ strategy has been to deceive the poor. The people of Rajasthan have suffered due to this.”

He also accused the party of taking 85 per cent commission per development project. “Our country never had a shortage of money for development work…. Congress is a party that takes a cut of 85% commission in every project. We were able to do development because we plugged the leakages created by the Congress party,” he said.

He claimed Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had also accepted the charge. “Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had also accepted that if the Congress government sends 100 paise, 85 paise would go to corruption. Congress is the party that gets 85 per cent commission in every scheme,” he added.

Regarding the newly inaugurated parliament building in New Delhi, PM Modi criticised the grand old party, stating, “India has got a new parliament building. However, the Congress sacrificed even this moment of India’s pride for its selfish opposition. The Congress has insulted the hard work of 60,000 workers and the sentiments and aspirations of the country.”

The Congress and 20 other parties boycotted the prime minister’s inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, claiming that the government had insulted President Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, by not inviting her to perform the honors.

He offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple in the holy town of Pushkar, nearly 15 km from Ajmer city, before addressing the public rally.

According to Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani, BJP workers from 45 assembly and eight Lok Sabha constituencies were mobilized for the rally. These constituencies span across Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur, and Pali districts.

With inputs from News18