Ras Al Khaimah establishes business presence in Guangzhou

Ras Al Khaimah’s Ruler, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, has inaugurated the emirate’s first business consultancy in China, establishing a permanent commercial presence in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province.

The opening on Wednesday marks a further step in the emirate’s efforts to develop trade and investment links with southern China. The office is intended to connect companies in Guangdong with opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah and provide a continuing point of contact for prospective business partners.

Sheikh Saud, a member of the UAE Supreme Council, inaugurated the facility during a working visit to China scheduled to continue until Friday. The programme includes discussions with provincial officials, meetings with corporate executives and engagements in Guangdong and Fujian.

The consultancy follows a cooperation agreement signed by Ras Al Khaimah and Guangdong in November 2024. That agreement identified the digital economy, technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, smart cities, culture and tourism as areas for collaboration.

The new Guangzhou presence gives the emirate a local platform through which to pursue those priorities beyond individual official visits and business delegations. Its establishment also provides Chinese enterprises with a designated channel for exploring commercial relationships with Ras Al Khaimah.

The opening comes as the emirate seeks to translate institutional agreements into direct contacts between companies and public agencies. Guangdong is a particularly significant partner because of its concentration of manufacturing, technology and export-oriented businesses.

The Ruler’s China itinerary began with his arrival in Shenzhen on October 17, accompanied by senior officials and representatives of Ras Al Khaimah government entities. UAE Ambassador to China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi and UAE Consul General in Guangzhou Maryam Al Shamsi were among those who welcomed him.

A principal engagement of the visit was the Ras Al Khaimah–China Business Summit in Shenzhen, where the emirate presented investment opportunities to Chinese business leaders. The meetings form part of a broader effort to identify potential partners and encourage companies to examine the emirate as a base for operations and investment.

Officials have indicated that more than 400 Chinese companies operate in Ras Al Khaimah. The existing corporate presence offers a foundation for further commercial engagement, although the opening of the consultancy does not itself establish new investment commitments or completed transactions.

The emirate’s economic outreach also involves Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, which has previously organised business missions to China and pursued cooperation with Chinese enterprises. The economic zone has promoted opportunities for manufacturing and industrial projects, alongside other commercial activities.

During the current visit, Sheikh Saud has also met representatives of Chinese technology businesses. A visit to Guangzhou included an engagement with ARIDGE, a company developing advanced air mobility vehicles, as cooperation on emerging transport technology attracted attention from both sides.

The company presented an aircraft intended for testing within the UAE’s advanced air mobility regulatory environment. Its founder, Zhao Deli, described plans to begin with demonstrations and certification before pursuing potential commercial applications, including emergency services and tourism. Those plans remain subject to testing and regulatory requirements.

The wider commercial initiative is being pursued alongside government-to-government engagement. The distinction matters because cooperation agreements can establish areas of common interest without specifying individual projects, financing or delivery schedules. The consultancy is therefore expected to act as a practical point of contact rather than a substitute for negotiations between investors, regulators and commercial partners. Details of its staffing, operating budget and arrangements for assisting individual businesses have not been publicly specified.

The Guangzhou opening builds on contacts developed during Sheikh Saud’s two visits to China in 2024. The November agreement with Guangdong has subsequently been followed by cooperation involving institutions in education, transport, research, culture and archaeology.

Entities identified in that cooperation include the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University and the emirate’s Department of Antiquities and Museums.

Guangdong’s industrial base encompasses electronics, vehicles, pharmaceuticals and other manufacturing activities. Its size and commercial networks make it an important destination for international investment promotion, although specific outcomes from the new consultancy will depend on subsequent business engagement.

Sheikh Saud is also scheduled to visit Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian province, where an agreement establishing friendly relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Fujian is planned. The visit is due to conclude on October 23.