Reckitt’s ‘Durex Ocamp’ Online Campaign Won ‘Best Idea – Customer Acquisition – Bronze Award’ In Markies Awards 2022

Social-Driven Campaign Rejuvenated Youth Market With Double-Digit Growth In E-Commerce

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 July 2022 – Reckitt’s brand Durex is proud to be honoured ‘Best Idea – Customer Acquisition – Bronze Award’ for its success brought by the ‘Durex Ocamp’ online campaign in the ‘MARKies Awards 2022’ organised by Marketing Magazine, an authoritative marketing magazine across Asia. The award recognised Durex’s outstanding performance in applying the best creative ideas into an integrated campaign to expand consumer base amongst the younger generation with double-digit business growth in e-commerce.



Social distancing measures under the COVID-19 pandemic have brought significant challenges to university students since 2020. Cancelling physical classes and orientation activities deprived students’ opportunities to socialise. Recognising that students often meet their first love during university life, Durex launched ‘Durex Ocamp’ online campaign (the Campaign) from September to October 2021 to inspire university students to ‘Start Loving with Durex’. The Campaign leveraged interactive functions on Instagram, the most popular social media platform among youngsters, to transform traditional university networking platforms such as orientation camps (Ocamp) and societies into the first-ever Durex online Ocamp and Durex Club, where university students can get prepared for starting school life and developing intimate relationships despite the physical boundaries of social distancing.

Durex launched the Campaign with a series of well-known Ocamp games such as black magic and city hunt on Instagram through interactive features on Instagram stories and quickly connected with young consumers. The brand also established ‘Durex Club’, a new student society at eight universities, to further energised university students with the Durex Ocamp Starter Pack, which included game cards and Durex product samples as induction gifts. Designed like a party popper, the Starter Pack not only celebrated a new chapter of life but also enriched students’ knowledge and the importance of developing safe and healthy intimate relationships.

Through highly relevant and interactive experiences, the Campaign has achieved remarkable performance on social media by engaging over 48,600 youngsters in its online activities and reaching nearly 960,000 audiences through different promotional activities. Furthermore, number of Durex Club members increased by 55% within one month compared to the full year in 2020, with the membership profile down from an average age of 30+ to 25+. The highly social-driven campaign also boosted Durex’s e-commerce sales with double-digit growth compared with the same period in 2020, a key milestone to the Company’s success in effectively rejuvenating the brand and driving business growth.

“We are excited to be recognised by the MARKies Awards for this campaign,” said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. “The award is a testimony of Durex’s success in deploying a strategic and creative approach, together with the excellent execution for leveraging social media to engage young consumers, effectively preparing them for many new starts amid the pandemic. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen Durex’s leading position in advocating intimate wellness, especially by bringing young consumers on-board with innovative ideas and partnerships, in order to uphold our purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.”

Hashtag: #Reckitt

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the World’s most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of close to 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Durex

Since its establishment in 1929, Durex has over 90 years of experience in the sexual health industry, perfecting quality and innovation in a product range that includes condoms, lubricants, sex toys and games.

Durex is the first condom brand to adopt the global ‘quality seal’ as standard. All condom types exceed worldwide quality standards with dermatologically and electronically tested.

As an industry-leading brand, apart from innovating and improving products, Durex also conducts international research and makes donations in various areas such as sexual behaviour and AIDS. With its advanced and innovative R&D and outstanding reputation, Durex has now become the World’s No. 1 well-known condom brand with a sales network all over the world.

For more information, please visit: www.durex-shopline.com

About Marketing Magazine and MARKies Awards:

Marketing Magazine is Asia’s leading source of advertising, marketing and media intelligence reaching out to CMOs across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand. It has produced many flagship events across Asia. Its high profile and prestigious awards are celebrated by both brands and agencies across Asia.

Organised by Marketing Magazine, the MARKies Awards recognise the most innovative, creative and effective campaigns or projects spanning Hong Kong’s entire marketing services industry, focusing on the use of creative ideas or the innovative use of media. Award winners are selected by industry leaders and veteran marketers. Leaders from different industries were invited to compete in a total of 36 categories this year.

For more information, please visit: awards.marketing-interactive.com/markies-hk/