Refinitiv Announces Winners of 2022 Thailand FX Awards

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 5 April 2022 – Refinitiv, an LSEG business , has announced the winners of its FX Trading Awards 2022 for Thailand’s trading community.

The FX Awards aim to promote transparency and liquidity in the Thailand foreign exchange market and to recognize its importance to the broader local economy. Award winners were determined based on trading activity on Refinitiv’s FX trading platforms.

Refinitiv was appointed as the Official Calculating Agent for the Bank of Thailand’s transactions-based Thai Baht benchmark in 2019 to enhance Thailand’s FX and implied interest rate benchmarks, and better reflect the growth and evolving nature of Thai financial markets.

Foreign exchange remains one of the world’s most actively traded asset classes. The average daily volume (ADV) of foreign exchange trading across Refinitiv’s FX platforms globally totaled $491 billion in January 2022, with the average daily volume for spot trading at $97 billion.

“Refinitiv would like to extend a big congratulations to all the winners at the 2022 Thailand FX Awards. This year we were honoured to have Alisara Mahasandana, Assistant Governor, Financial Markets Operations Group from Bank of Thailand, join us to deliver a keynote address on enhancing FX resiliency amid global uncertainties,” said Nigel Fuller, Sales Director, FX Trading, Asia at Refinitiv.

He added “Refinitiv has had a presence in Thailand since 1996, and as one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, we are committed to supporting an efficient, transparent and resilient financial marketplace in the Thai market.”

The 2022 Thailand FX Award Winners are as follows:

Best THB FX Data Contributor (THB Spot) – CIMB Thai Bank PCL

CIMB Thai Bank PCL Best THB FX Data Contributor (Local Cross Currency) – CIMB Thai Bank PCL

CIMB Thai Bank PCL Best THB Interest Rates Data Contributor (Interest Rate Swap) – Bangkok Bank PCL

Bangkok Bank PCL Best THB Interest Rates Data Contributor (Money Market) – Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bangkok Branch

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bangkok Branch Best OIS Data Contributor – Kasikornbank PCL, Siam Commercial Bank PCL, Bangkok Bank PCL and Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) PCL

Kasikornbank PCL, Siam Commercial Bank PCL, Bangkok Bank PCL and Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) PCL Best USD/THB FX Bank – Siam Commercial Bank PCL

Siam Commercial Bank PCL Best Foreign Currency FX Bank – Krungthai Bank PCL

Krungthai Bank PCL Best Bank – Refinitiv Matching – HSBC

HSBC Best FXall Corporate Client – Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.

For further information on Refinitiv’s FX solutions, visit here.

About Refinitiv, an LSEG business

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With more than 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users in approximately 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. Refinitiv provides information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, Refinitiv connects people with choice and opportunity – driving performance, innovation and growth for its customers and partners.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.