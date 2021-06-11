Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors chosen for Nomura’s International Wealth Management business

Fast, light and built on an open platform, Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors is tailored to the specific needs of wealth advisors, delivering an efficient workflow and actionable insights at home or in the office.

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 June 2021 – Refinitiv today announced that Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors has been chosen by global financial services group Nomura’s International Wealth Management business. It will be used as the strategic platform to drive timely market insights and analytics for its relationship managers and investment advisors across Singapore and Hong Kong.

Refinitiv’s recently released Wealth Management report “Advancing the advisory client experience” found that 43% of wealth advisory clients globally agree they are more likely to need investment advice now than a year ago.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working alongside Nomura’s International Wealth Management business to support their expansion. With Refinitiv Workspace, Nomura’s advisors and relationship managers will benefit from market leading data and tailored workflow, driving client engagement and advisor productivity,” said Christopher Sparke, Head of Advisory Solutions at Refinitiv, an LSEG business.

“We chose Refinitiv’s solution as its user-friendly interface and actionable insights will allow our client advisors to attract, engage and advise clients as we accelerate the expansion of our franchise across Greater China, Southeast Asia and the Global NRI markets,” said Akshay Prasad, Head of Investment Products & Advisory Solutions, International Wealth Management, Nomura.

Refinitiv has a rich history of servicing the Wealth Management industry from front to back office. Over the last two years, the firm has invested heavily in the business and is committed to bringing the most advanced solutions to market.

The ongoing transformation includes building out the firm’s solutions through strategic acquisitions such as Scivantage and the launch of Refinitiv Digital Investor and Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors. Refinitiv wealth management solutions empower firms with faster time to market for digital properties while offering a flexible framework consisting of web-based components, pre-built pages, APIs, mobile apps, and collaboration tools such as video, co-browsing and secure chat that can be precisely configured for clients. A developer toolkit provides an additional level of control for in-house teams to design new and enhanced digital solutions.

About Refinitiv, an LSEG business

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

