Relocating to the Triangle? Best Neighborhoods, Schools, and More

Are you trying to find a place to settle down and jump-start your life? Look no further than the “triangle.” It’s a clump of cities in NC that include Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.

Not only are there tons of things to see and do, but there are also some amazing restaurants to dine in. There are plenty of educational opportunities for your children.

No matter which one of these bustling cities you decide to move to, you’ll have no problem finding a job.

Want to learn more about the best neighborhoods in North Carolina’s famous triangle before you commit to the move? Check out this guide to learn more.

Raleigh

First up on the list is Raleigh. It’s North Carolina’s second-largest city. With its low crime rate and bustling job market, it’s one of the best places for families to move.

Raleigh also has a busy nightlife for adults and no shortage of fun activities for children.

Best Neighborhoods

When it comes to triangle real estate, there are a lot of great neighborhoods to move to in Raleigh.

Boylan Heights is one of the most attractive suburbs in the city. It’s full of rich history. You can see a lot of this history in the architecture of the buildings.

The locals are friendly, and there is no end to the educational opportunities. It’s also pretty close to downtown Raleigh.

If you’re looking to move even closer to downtown, there’s Oakwood. Like Boylan Heights, the town has a rich history. It’s full of gorgeous Victorian-style homes.

Mordecai was the birthplace of our 17th President. The residential area gets its name from the historical Mordecai house.

On top of all the older homes in Mordecai, there are also plenty of modern apartments and condos that you can move into.

Job Market

There are plenty of jobs available around the area. Since the city is located near Duke University and North Carolina State University, you’ll have more career luck if your specialty is education.

Those with experience in technology are also in demand.

Things to Do

When it comes to things to do, you’ll find that there’s a little something for everyone in Raleigh. The city is famous for its historical attractions.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences has classes that you and your children can participate in, as well as several exhibits to enjoy.

Raleigh is the home of one of the oldest amusement parks in the world. Admission is cheap, and your kids will love the carousel!

The State Park is the place for hikers, runners, and cyclists. There’s no end to the trails that you can explore. Raleigh is the gathering place of a lot of annual events as well.

Education

Again, education is important in Raleigh. The universities attract top-notch teachers and professors from all over.

The colleges are a hub for research and development. It’s the perfect place to give your little thinkers the head start they need in life.

Durham

Right after the Civil War, Durham’s economic scene exploded. The tobacco industry brought a lot of attention to the area.

Today, most of the old tobacco warehouses have been turned into residential hubs with delicious food options and boutiques.

Best Neighbourhoods

South Durham is right near Duke University. If you’re the kind of person who gets a cup of java every morning before work, moving to Durham will be the best thing you’ve ever done. There are several amazing coffee shops in the area.

For those who love hiking and outdoor activity, living in South Durham is the best neighborhood for the trails and camping grounds.

In the past, Millbrook was a tiny hamlet. As Durham’s grown in size, however, so too has this neighborhood.

Though it’s gotten bigger, there is one thing that hasn’t changed about Millbrook. It has the same intimate charm.

Job Market

Though Durham’s unemployment rate isn’t as low as Raleigh’s, it’s still pretty impressive. There’s a lot of work to be had in medicine and technology.

With all the amazing universities nearby, there’s always a need for new educators.

It’s important to note that this city is always growing. When moving to most places, it’s good to have a job secured first, but with Durham, trust us when we say work will find you.

Things to Do

Two miles away from Duke University, there’s the Lemur Center. They’re focused on the conservation of these adorable creatures.

The best part? They have guided tours that you can go on.

The Nasher Museum of Art is also part of Duke University. There are thousands of works inside that you can view and enjoy.

If you like hiking or horseback riding, there’s the American Tobacco Trail. It was built from the abandoned railroad tracks that were used when the tobacco industry was still going strong.

The Falls Lake Recreational Center is the perfect weekend getaway for those who enjoy camping. If there are any foodies in your family, they’ll love all the diverse dining options in the area.

Education

There is a large emphasis on education in Durham. The city is within driving distance of several top-rated universities.

There are also plenty of accredited high schools in the area that will set your teen up for success.

Chapel Hill

This city is smaller than the other ones that make up the triangle, but you’ll find that living in Chapel Hill has its perks despite the size.

There are plenty of things to do. The downtown area has bookstores, cafes, and many other attractions. You can walk through the rose gardens or go on a picnic at the University.

Best Neighborhoods

Houses in Meadowmont can be expensive, but it’s one of the best places in Chapel Hill to stay if you have children. It’s surrounded by a lot of amazing schools. The architecture is beautiful enough to make your jaw drop as well.

If you can’t afford to stay in Meadowmont, there are plenty of places for your kid to go to school in Oaks.

Those who want a little peace and tranquility should try their luck in Winmore. Not only is it quiet, but you can find some pretty affordable homes in the area.

Admittedly, as far as real estate in the triangle goes, Chapel Hill has some of the most expensive housing options.

Many people choose to stay in areas outside of the city and commute for work. Given the quality of the transit system, it’s doable.

Job Market

Like the other cities that make up the triangle, Chapel Hill has a growing job market. The University of North Carolina provides a great number of career options.

It’s a good place to live if you dabble in the tech or medical field.

Things to Do

Those in your family who love art will enjoy taking day trips to the Ackland Art Museum. It’s full of African, European, and Asian art pieces. They’ll also get a taste of North Carolina pottery.

The museum also offers educational programs and one-of-a-kind exhibits for children and families.

The North Carolina Botanical Garden is attached to the University of North Carolina. They conserve several different species of local plant life.

There are floral displays as well as nature trails that you can walk. If you want to learn more about the flowers located in the gardens, you can attend workshops.

The readers in your family will like all the little bookshops in Chapel Hill. Since you’ll be in a college town, you’ll be able to take part in a bustling nightlife.

There are music venues where you can hear local artists play and bike trails that will allow you to get some exercise and fresh air.

Education

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is one of the top-rated universities in the nation. It has a little over a hundred Master’s degree programs. The bachelor and doctoral majors list is nothing to sneeze at either.

For those who aspire to be attorneys, there’s the School of Law.

Pack Up Your Bags and Head to the Best Neighborhoods in the Triangle

As you can see, moving to the triangle is perfect for those who are trying to make a fresh start. The cluster of cities that make it up have some of the best neighborhoods and universities.

There is also an abundant amount of job opportunities and there’s no end to the things you can get up to. What’s not to love?

