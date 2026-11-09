Rubio rejects prospect of imminent Iran peace breakthrough

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed prospects of an imminent diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, describing Tehran’s negotiating demands as unacceptable and, in some cases, outrageous.

Rubio’s assessment on Sunday contrasted with President Donald Trump’s suggestion earlier that further American strikes were highly unlikely if negotiations produced progress. The differing emphasis underscored the distance between Washington’s willingness to pursue diplomacy and its assessment of the terms discussed.

Speaking to reporters before travelling to France for a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers, Rubio said he had no progress to announce. Several countries were engaging Iran with proposals, he acknowledged, but there was no indication that an agreement was close.

“I wouldn’t say we’re on the verge of a breakthrough,” Rubio said. He added that the administration preferred diplomatic solutions where possible, while warning that an agreement could prove unattainable.

“Right now it hasn’t been very productive, because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable but, in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic,” he said.

Rubio did not identify which proposals prompted that description. His remarks nevertheless exposed substantial obstacles facing mediators seeking to turn indirect contacts into an arrangement capable of ending the fighting.

Trump had offered a more encouraging assessment in a telephone interview on Sunday, saying additional attacks would probably be unnecessary if Iran agreed to sufficiently strong terms. He linked that judgment to progress on Tehran’s nuclear programme and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for energy shipments.

“It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement,” Trump said. He described another American attack as “highly unlikely” to be necessary, although he retained the option of military action if negotiations failed.

The president also said American forces had identified infrastructure targets inside Iran, including 38 bridges, that could be attacked if hostilities intensified. His comments combined an offer of restraint with an explicit warning about Washington’s military options.

Qatar has been central to efforts to mediate between the two governments, with Pakistan also involved in diplomatic contacts. Proposals under consideration address disputes over Iran’s nuclear activities and conditions for a cessation of hostilities. Neither Washington nor Tehran has announced an agreed framework for ending the conflict.

Iran has sought an end to the American naval blockade of its ports, relief from sanctions, access to frozen assets and compensation for damage caused by the war. Its demands also include an end to hostilities across the region, including Israeli operations in Lebanon. These positions remain points of contention in negotiations.

The nuclear dispute is another central obstacle. Washington wants restrictions that would prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, while Tehran has maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes. The extent of any inspections, restrictions and sanctions relief remains unresolved.

Despite diplomatic activity, military operations have not stopped. American forces have conducted limited strikes against Iranian air defences, while the United States said it disabled a commercial vessel on Saturday after the ship allegedly attempted to breach its blockade. The circumstances of that incident were described by American officials and could not be independently established.

Rubio defended the military’s authority to respond to immediate dangers. “If there’s a clear and present threat to shipping or to our forces in the region, we have a right to defend ourselves,” he said.

The continuing disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has complicated efforts to restore normal maritime traffic. Threats to vessels and uncertainty about access through the waterway have affected energy shipments and heightened concern among governments dependent on Gulf exports.

Rubio also defended Trump’s decision to confront Iran militarily, arguing that the president had addressed a longstanding security threat. He acknowledged that difficult national security decisions were not necessarily popular, but maintained that the administration had acted to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The war has become a domestic political issue following Republican losses in the United States midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance attributed the party’s defeat to the conflict, while Trump acknowledged that the war had contributed to the electoral setback. Rubio avoided directly assigning electoral responsibility during his remarks.

The secretary of state was travelling to France for discussions with G7 counterparts, where the Iran conflict and its consequences for regional security were expected to feature among diplomatic concerns.