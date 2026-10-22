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Dammam airport attack kills one as US orders departures

An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed one person and injured eight others, Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation regulator confirmed on Thursday, as Washington ordered non-essential diplomatic personnel and their families to leave the kingdom.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said the airport was targeted on Wednesday evening, October 21. The person killed was a resident of Saudi Arabia, while the eight injured people were taken to hospital with conditions ranging from minor to critical.

The authority said the attack caused material damage and that an assessment was continuing. It did not identify the weapon used or the perpetrators, leaving responsibility for the incident unconfirmed. The nationality of the person killed and the identities of those injured were not immediately disclosed.

Flights were diverted away from King Fahd International Airport following the incident, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24. The extent of the disruption and the timetable for restoring normal operations were not immediately clear.

The attack coincided with a US State Department directive requiring non-emergency government employees and their family members to depart Saudi Arabia amid mounting security threats from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The decision marked a further tightening of precautions for American diplomatic personnel stationed in the kingdom.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the departure order applied to Saudi Arabia only, rejecting suggestions that Washington had issued an equivalent directive across other Gulf countries. His clarification distinguished the confirmed Saudi measure from accounts of possible staffing changes elsewhere in the region.

Pigott said Houthi forces had intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that had caused deaths, injuries and extensive travel disruption. He emphasised that protecting US government personnel and their families remained the department’s priority.

The US embassy in Riyadh also issued a security warning on Wednesday about the possibility of further attacks. It cautioned American citizens about risks to airports and air travel, including flight cancellations and interruptions caused by missile and drone activity.

US government employees were required to obtain special authorisation before using airports in Saudi Arabia, reflecting concerns about the vulnerability of civilian aviation facilities. Americans considering departure were advised to assess available ground transport options as well as the changing status of commercial flights.

The latest Dammam incident followed other strikes affecting Saudi transport and energy infrastructure. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had faced attacks, prompting interruptions to air services, while authorities continued efforts to restore operations under heightened security precautions.

Saudi authorities also disclosed a separate fatal incident at the Shaybah oilfield in the country’s southeast. The Energy Ministry said falling debris from an intercepted drone killed two workers and injured two others. The dead were nationals of Nepal and the Philippines, while the injured were from Pakistan and India.

The ministry said the debris started a fire in a contractor’s vehicle at the Aramco-operated facility. The circumstances of that incident were separate from the Dammam airport attack, although both occurred amid heightened threats to infrastructure in the kingdom.

A Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government said it had intercepted and destroyed four drones over the kingdom’s eastern region. Authorities did not establish a direct connection between those interceptions and the casualties at King Fahd International Airport.

The Houthis have launched attacks on Saudi targets as fighting involving Yemen’s rival forces has intensified. The group has not publicly claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s Dammam airport strike, making any definitive attribution premature despite the wider pattern of attacks.

Regional security tensions have also increased following the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran that began in February. The renewed fighting in Yemen has complicated efforts to protect commercial transport routes, energy installations and civilian facilities across the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia’s aviation regulator had previously confirmed another attack targeting King Fahd International Airport on October 11. At that time, it said damage assessments and safety inspections were being undertaken in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The airport serves Dammam and surrounding communities in the Eastern Province, an important centre for Saudi Arabia’s petroleum industry. Its location makes uninterrupted air connections significant for residents, businesses and international travellers.

GACA said its assessment of damage from Wednesday’s attack remained under way, after emergency teams responded to the incident, and that further information would be provided as it became available.

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