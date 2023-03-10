Samajwadi Party Is Preparing To Put Up Serious Challenge To BJP In Lok Sabha Polls

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: The body language of the Leader of the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh assembly, Akhilesh Yadav during recently concluded budget session of UP Legislature made it clear that Samajwadi Party was very serious to put up challenge to ruling BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Akhilesh Yadav launched attack on Yogi government on deterioration in law and order which was reflected through taking up triple murder in Prayagraj when the session was on. Samajwadi Party national President demanded as to how Yogi government would achieve the target of one trillion economy in the state.

The SP president also raised the issue of government claim of getting investment of three lakh crores of rupees. Samajwadi Party President said the government claim was based on the MOU signed during investment ceremony but government failed to disclose as to how much actually came to UP. Samajwadi Party also raised the issue of caste census on the plea that it would help in inclusive growth. Samajwadi Party MLAs raised posters and banners demanding caste census.

The backward cell of Samajwadi Party is organising seminars in all the constituencies from block level to district headquarters to sensitise people on the issue of caste census. Dr Rajyapal Kashyap president of the cell is addressing these seminars. Former minister Swami Prasad Maurya who recently came to highlight due to controversial remarks on Ram Charit Manas is also invited to address these seminars.

Significantly Akhilesh Yadav has directed to organise cadre training camp by Samajwadi Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar Vahini to reach out to dalit voters. As a part of the strategy he has asked his party MLAs to remain in their constituencies and raise the issues of deterioration in law and order, failure of BJP government to double the income of farmers, inflation, proposed hike in power tariff and other issues related to poor people of the state.

Akhilesh Yadav is also preparing the road map to address public meetings in districts after the three-day national executive scheduled in Kolkata next week. Much significance is attached to Akhilesh Yadav’s recent statement given in Amethi that his alliance will contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Earlier Samajwadi Party had the understanding with Congress to leave two constituencies for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Similarly Congress also never put up any candidates against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

It would be worth mentioning that Bahujan Samaj Party national President Mayawati has announced that her party would not enter into any alliance and contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Being the main opposition party Samajwadi Party has to decide as to how to broaden the alliance and get like-minded parties including Congress to put up serious challenge to BJP.

It may be mentioned here that Samajwadi Party won five Lok Sabha seats in 2014. Again in 2019 Samajwadi Party entered into alliance with BSP but could retain its five Lok Sabha seats but helped BSP to gain 10 seats from zero in 2014 due to transfer of minorities votes. (IPA Service)

