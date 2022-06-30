Samajwadi Party Takes Lessons From Defeat In Bypolls In Uttar Pradesh

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav blamed BJP government gross misuse of official machinery and breakdown of democratic institutions to win Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections. Akhilesh Yadav said that voters of Azamgarh and Rampur we’re in favour of Samajwadi Party but BJP government used all possible methods to win the elections. Samajwadi Party national President alleged that voters were not allowed to cast their votes by the official machinery in Azamgarh and Rampur by creating terror.

Akhilesh Yadav said the manner in which voters in Muslim dominated areas were not allowed to vote is evident from the fact that in one booth out of 900 votes, only six votes were shown and similarly in another booth, out of total 500 votes, only one vote was shown. “Is it not a joke on democracy and free and fair elections?” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that while on one hand the voters were terrorised by the official machinery on the other hand his party leaders and workers were forcibly taken to thana and made to sit illegally. Polling agents of Samajwadi Party we’re sent outside from polling booths, Akhilesh alleged.

Samajwadi Party national President also attacked the Election Commission which remained silent spectator throughout the elections. Making fun of celebration of victory Akhilesh Yadav said the people of the state were aware of the fact as how these elections were won through large scale bungling and making mockery of democratic institutions.

Samajwadi national President said that during BJP regime poor people suffered a lot, farmers were cheated and dreams of youth were shattered. Akhilesh Yadav said the voters were so angry with BJP government for preventing them to vote that they would show their anger in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Choudhry said that people of state were angry with BJP government due to inflation, corruption and breakdown of law and order. Regarding recent attack on Akhilesh Yadav especially after by-poll results, Rajendra Choudhry said that BJP new that Samajwadi Party national president was the main challenger who could stop it’s march for next Lok Sabha polls. Rajendra Choudhry said that BJP was deliberately creating confusion in the opposition. Samajwadi Party spokesman said whatever development took place in UP that was during the regime of Akhilesh Yadav and BJP had not moved any further.

Beside the strengthening the party organisation soon Samajwadi Party has announced that Akhilesh Yadav would extensively visit the entire state including all districts, assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies before 2024.Lok Sabha polls. Party leaders claimed that the moment Akhilesh Yadav would start his rath yatra, the arrogant BJP leaders would see the wave in favour of Samajwadi Party. (IPA Service)

