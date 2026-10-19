Saudi Arabia seeks military support as Houthi attacks escalate

Saudi Arabia is seeking stronger regional military cooperation as escalating Houthi attacks expose security vulnerabilities and threaten Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic transformation programme.

Egypt signalled its readiness on Sunday to provide military assistance against the Iran-backed Yemeni movement, following a series of missile and drone strikes that have killed civilians, disrupted international aviation and threatened vital Saudi infrastructure.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for parliamentary authorisation to support Saudi Arabia’s defence, marking a significant development in regional efforts to contain the expanding conflict. Egyptian authorities presented the proposed assistance as defensive, although the scale and timing of any deployment remain uncertain.

The diplomatic initiative followed consultations between Cairo and Riyadh as Saudi forces continued operations against Houthi positions in Yemen. Saudi Arabia has also pursued closer security coordination with the United Arab Emirates and other regional partners.

The escalating confrontation presents a major challenge for Mohammed bin Salman, who launched Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen as defence minister in March 2015 and has subsequently placed economic diversification at the centre of the kingdom’s national strategy.

The immediate security crisis intensified after a devastating October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation initially confirmed 12 deaths and 309 injuries, including passengers and airport personnel from several countries.

Four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and nationals of the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt were among those killed. Several injured passengers required intensive hospital treatment.

Saudi coalition spokesman Major-General Turki al-Malki blamed the Houthis for the assault and described the targeting of civilian aviation facilities as a serious violation of international humanitarian law. He pledged a decisive response.

The Houthis subsequently acknowledged operations against Saudi aviation infrastructure and warned international airlines against using airports across much of the kingdom.

Further strikes and interceptions followed, with Saudi authorities investigating how missiles and drones penetrated defensive systems protecting one of the country’s most important transport hubs.

The attacks forced extensive flight cancellations, diversions and temporary airport closures. International airlines suspended services while aviation authorities assessed damage and the continuing threat to commercial aircraft.

The disruption directly affects Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 programme, which depends heavily on international investment, tourism, aviation expansion and Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a major business destination.

Riyadh is preparing to host Expo 2030, while the kingdom will stage the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Both commitments require substantial infrastructure development and sustained international confidence in public safety.

Security concerns have already affected business gatherings, with some international executives withdrawing from events in Riyadh. Continued attacks could complicate efforts to attract investors and visitors, although the longer-term economic consequences remain uncertain.

Saudi authorities face additional questions over their public warning arrangements after deadly strikes occurred without advance alerts to residents and travellers. The effectiveness of defensive coordination has become an important issue alongside the military response.

The wider confrontation has intensified amid the continuing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Washington has maintained intelligence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, although the extent of any additional American military involvement remains unresolved.

President Donald Trump has indicated that American participation in operations against the Houthis is under consideration, without announcing a definitive commitment.

Saudi Arabia’s military campaign has meanwhile expanded inside Yemen, where the Houthis retain control over substantial territory, including the capital, Sanaa.

The fighting has produced competing accusations over attacks on civilian areas. Houthi authorities have accused Saudi forces of causing civilian casualties, while Riyadh maintains that its operations target military threats.

An airstrike in Yemen’s northern Saada province killed at least nine people, including women and children, and wounded 19 others, according to accounts from the affected area. Responsibility for the strike remains contested.

The humanitarian consequences are adding pressure to international diplomatic efforts, particularly as fighting disrupts access to food, medical supplies and essential services.

Oman has previously pursued mediation between the parties, but renewed hostilities have complicated efforts to restore negotiations.

A separate incident near Saudi Arabia’s southern border added to tensions when a military helicopter crashed in Najran, killing two crew members.

Saudi military authorities attributed the crash to a technical problem. The Houthis claimed responsibility for bringing down the aircraft, but their assertion has not been independently established.

Saudi and Egyptian officials have continued discussions on defensive cooperation, while Cairo’s proposed military assistance awaits the necessary domestic authorisation.