Saudi investment forum shifts tenth edition to 2027

Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute has postponed its flagship investment conference in Riyadh until 2027, abandoning plans to hold the tenth edition from 26 to 29 October this year.

The institute announced the decision on Monday, just one week before the scheduled opening of FII10, which was to carry the theme “The Power of Legacy”. It has not specified replacement dates but said a new timetable would be announced soon.

Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari Al Saud, chief executive of the FII Institute, said the postponement reflected a commitment to ensuring the anniversary gathering met expectations for participation, organisation and impact. The institute confirmed that existing registrations and partnerships would remain valid, removing the need for participants to register again solely because of the change.

“This decision comes from a deep commitment to our partners, members, speakers, and delegates,” Princess Maha said in a statement published by the institute. She added that the tenth edition should deliver the scale and quality its international community expected after a decade of collaboration.

The announcement did not identify security conditions as the reason for postponement. However, it follows missile and drone attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement, including strikes affecting Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, which have complicated travel arrangements and heightened concerns among executives preparing to visit the kingdom.

The attacks have disrupted aviation and prompted questions about the feasibility of staging large international gatherings. The distinction between the institute’s stated explanation and the wider security situation is significant: organisers have emphasised the standard of the conference rather than explicitly assigning responsibility for the decision to the conflict.

FII10 had been scheduled to attract senior government representatives, international investors and executives from major financial institutions. The anticipated programme included prominent figures from global banking and asset management, with discussions covering investment opportunities, technology and economic policy. Their participation in a rescheduled event has not been confirmed.

The institute had previously promoted the meeting as a landmark anniversary edition, intended to examine how investment decisions shape long-term economic and social outcomes. Its original announcement said the gathering would be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, underscoring the official prominence attached to the event. Its programme was organised around four themes: capital, technology, societies and leadership. The published agenda and speaker arrangements may require adjustment once the new dates are settled. No revised programme or list of confirmed speakers for 2027 has yet been issued.

Preparations were already well advanced. The institute had issued a programme updated on 7 October and had announced Riyadh Municipality as a city partner earlier in the month. The planned venue was the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in the Saudi capital.

The postponement affects an event that has become an important meeting point for Saudi Arabia’s investment authorities and international finance. Established in 2017, the annual conference provides a platform for discussions linked to Vision 2030, the kingdom’s programme to diversify economic activity and attract private capital beyond oil.

The timing also places the decision alongside changes to other business events in Saudi Arabia. Organisers of Intersec Saudi Arabia said their exhibition, previously planned for 16 to 18 November, would instead take place in October 2027. They cited monitoring of developments and consultations with stakeholders, while stressing the safety of exhibitors and visitors.

The Saudi Retail Forum, scheduled for 19 November, has also been moved to March 2027. Those changes indicate the practical difficulties confronting event organisers, although each conference has its own arrangements and decisions.

Before the postponement, options for allowing international executives to participate remotely had been under consideration. A hybrid format would have permitted some delegates to join discussions without travelling to Riyadh. The institute ultimately opted to move the full anniversary conference rather than proceed on the original dates.

For delegates, the immediate consequences concern travel, accommodation and business meetings arranged around the four-day programme. The institute said its teams would contact members, speakers, partners and registered participants directly to answer questions and provide assistance during the transition.

Princess Maha thanked the institute’s international community for its patience and support, saying its relationships with members and partners remained central to the event. The institute’s conference webpage now identifies the tenth edition as postponed to 2027 while retaining the announced theme and Riyadh venue.