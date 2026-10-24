Saudi property platform Ghanem adds $1.5m in funding

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabian property technology company Ghanem has secured an additional $1.5 million in pre-seed financing, lifting the size of its early-stage funding round to $8.6 million as it expands a digital platform for fractional ownership of income-generating real estate.

The extension attracted property companies and strategic angel investors, the Riyadh-based business said, without identifying all participants in the new financing. Its previous $7.1 million financing included participation from Al Rumaih Group, while Waad Investment has also invested in the company. Ghanem did not disclose individual commitments, the valuation attached to the extension or a timetable for deploying the new capital.

The company plans to direct the additional capital towards further product development, a broader selection of property investments and partnerships with businesses operating in the Saudi real estate market. It also intends to continue developing its services within a regulatory testing environment overseen by the Real Estate General Authority.

Ghanem allows individuals and institutions to purchase fractional interests in properties that generate rental income, rather than acquiring entire buildings. Investments can start at 1,000 Saudi riyals, depending on the property and the terms of the offering. Investors receive ownership interests in the underlying assets and may receive distributions from rental receipts.

The financing follows the company’s announcement that it has issued digital fractional ownership deeds to 580 people participating in the first income-producing property offered through its application. The deeds document their respective interests in the asset, providing a formal ownership record rather than merely recording a balance on an investment platform.

Ghanem has also activated a digital connection with Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Registry, enabling ownership interests to be documented and deeds issued in investors’ names. The integration is intended to make the process of acquiring and recording fractional property stakes more straightforward for users.

The company said its registered user base had reached several thousand and that it had completed multiple property investment opportunities. It also said rental income had been distributed to participating investors monthly without delays. Those operational figures were provided by Ghanem; it did not publish independently audited performance data alongside the financing announcement.

Saleh Al-Ghamdi, Ghanem’s chief executive and co-founder, said the company was seeking to simplify access to property ownership through digital transactions backed by documentation in each investor’s name. He identified the completion of investment opportunities, growth in registrations, rental distributions and the registry connection as milestones supporting further development.

Al-Ghamdi said the extension would help the business improve its offering and work with partners possessing direct experience of the property market. He said Ghanem would seek to diversify the investment opportunities available through its platform while continuing to refine its operating model under regulatory supervision.

The Real Estate General Authority’s regulatory sandbox provides a supervised setting in which participating businesses can test property-related products and processes. Ghanem joined the programme before the financing extension and introduced its fractional ownership service within that framework.

Operating through a sandbox does not remove the commercial risks associated with property investment. Rental income depends on the performance of individual assets, while ownership stakes may be less liquid than listed securities. The company has not disclosed portfolio-wide rental yields, occupancy rates or the total value of properties available through its platform.

Ghanem says properties undergo checks before they are offered to investors. These include verification of ownership and supporting documentation, due diligence and valuations undertaken by accredited property valuers. Such procedures are intended to establish the legal status and assessed value of each asset before fractional interests are marketed.

The business also says its investment products have been approved by its Sharia committee. The approval relates to the company’s stated compliance arrangements and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of investment returns or protection against losses.

Fractional ownership allows investors to commit smaller amounts to individual assets, but the structure also requires reliable records of ownership, arrangements for property management and a mechanism for distributing income. Ghanem’s registry connection addresses the documentation element, while its rental payments reflect the operation of properties already offered through the application.

Founded in 2025 by Saleh Waheed Al-Ghamdi and Amr Essam, Ghanem serves individual and institutional investors in Saudi Arabia. Its platform presents property opportunities with differing minimum investment amounts, subject to the characteristics and conditions of each offering.