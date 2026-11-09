Sber announces results of GigaArt AI-art festival: Nearly half a million images

The 340 best works, generated by participants using the AI ​​assistant GigaChat, were showcased on the festival’s website and on large-scale media facades throughout Russia

Art erases boundaries — those between regions, generations, and professions, and between lifelong artists and those trying their hand at it for the very first time. This is exactly what the Giga-Art AI art festival, recently concluded by Sber, demonstrated. In celebration of National Unity Day, the bank launched a campaign across digital screens in cities throughout Russia, inspired by the festival, to send holiday greetings to the entire nation. This initiative is part of Sber’s 185th-anniversary celebrations and runs under the slogan: “United by AI Art. From Russia with Love.”

The festival began on Russia Day and concluded on National Unity Day. Over this time, hundreds of thousands of people from different parts of Russia worked alongside GigaChat to craft their own vision of the country, drawing inspiration from traditional folk crafts, nature, literature, and local lore. Participants generated approximately half a million images using the AI ​​assistant; from these, a jury selected the 340 best, which were then displayed on large-scale digital screens across the country. The festival was open to everyone, as no formal art education or prior experience with AI was required. All it took was describing an idea in words, and GigaChat would transform it into an image.

Vladislav Kreynin, senior vice president, director of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank:

“Each of us has our own Russia. For some, it is the nature of their native region; for others, it is the books they loved in childhood or the stories of their city. We invited people to use artificial intelligence to share what is dear to them — and we watched as thousands of distinct stories came together to form a grand portrait of our country. Technology has not replaced human creativity; rather, it has provided a means of self-expression for those who might never have tried their hand at art. Thus, in the year of its 185th anniversary, Sber reminds you that art knows no boundaries: the vision of Russia, crafted by thousands of individuals, has united people across the entire nation. Creativity brings people together more effectively than distances or languages ​​can ever pull them apart. Happy National Unity Day!”

From November 2 to 6, a campaign inspired by the Giga-Art festival is being featured on digital screens in cities across Russia.

Also published on Medium.