Scholarships Available For January 2023 Batch Of Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) Programme at MDIS

Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) announces that students in the January 2023 batch of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme are eligible to receive the MDIS-ENU joint scholarship worth up to S$2,000.

Commencing in January 2023, this 24-month part-time programme is accredited by the Singapore Nursing Board (SNB), with the degree awarded by Edinburgh Napier University (ENU), United Kingdom.

Applicants of the programme must be of age 18 and above, and a registered nurse with SNB who holds a certificate or diploma in nursing and a current practicing certificate (full and conditional registration only) that is issued by SNB.

Graduates of the Healthcare Professional Conversion Programme, a two-year Diploma in Nursing (Accelerated) by Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), are also eligible to apply for the programme.

English language requirements of the programme include IELTS with a minimum overall band of 6.0 (with no component less than 5.5); or C6 in English at GCE ‘O’ Levels; or C in GCSE; or Grade 6 or above in SPM; or approved Edinburgh Napier University admission equivalents.

Receive A Scholarship Worth Up To S$2,000

Stand a chance to receive an MDIS-ENU joint scholarship* that is available to local and international students of the January 2023 intake of the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme.

Each MDIS-ENU joint scholarship awarded is worth S$2,000. The scholarship amount will be deducted from the last installment of tuition fees or upfront only when full payment is made.

Study loans are also available for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, and can be obtained from DBS Bank, Maybank, or TCC Limited.

Gain All-Rounded Nursing Skills To Apply In Global And Local Healthcare Settings

Be well-equipped to enter both the local and global healthcare industry after graduating from the Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-up) programme.

Students will be taught by experienced and well-qualified industry professionals. Graduates will possess the necessary critical abilities, knowledge, and skills required to practise healthcare in multiple dynamic settings and communities.

These knowledge and skills are honed through formative and summative assessment methods, such as essays; projects; portfolios; reflective analysis and practical assessments, or observable structured clinical examination.

*Terms and Conditions for MDIS-ENU Joint Scholarship 2023:

S$2,000 Scholarship is only applicable for Jan 2023 intake. Scholarship cannot be combined with Preview rebate or events rebate (e.g. Open house, Roadshow, Festival, Fair, etc). Upon successful Scholarship application, students are unable to change or defer their selected intakes. Scholarship amount will be deducted from the last installment of tuition fees or upfront only when full payment is made. Students need to pay first installment within two weeks of issuance of the offer letter. MDIS/ENU reserves the right to amend, withdraw, and revise scholarships and/or rebates without prior notice.

About MDIS

Founded in 1956, MDIS is one of Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institutes for lifelong learning. It offers internationally-accredited courses in Business and Management, Engineering, Fashion and Design, Health and Nursing, Information Technology, Languages and Education, Life Sciences, Media and Communications, Psychology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, and Safety and Environmental Management. These programmes are offered in collaboration with renowned universities in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. MDIS also has set a proven track record of preparing students to excel in the Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (Ordinary and Advanced Level), Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Cambridge International Lower Secondary, through its comprehensive preparatory courses.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mdis.edu.sg/ .

