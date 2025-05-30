logo
Peer to Peer
0 likes

SEC’s Stance on Staking Signals Regulatory Shift

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has clarified that certain staking activities on proof-of-stake blockchains do not constitute securities transactions under federal law. This development marks a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for the cryptocurrency industry.

The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement indicating that self-staking, self-custodial staking with third parties, and custodial staking services are not subject to securities regulations, provided that the staking activities are conducted in accordance with the underlying blockchain protocols. The guidance emphasizes that staking rewards are considered compensation for services rendered in maintaining the network, rather than profits derived from the efforts of others.

This clarification comes after the SEC’s previous enforcement actions against staking-as-a-service providers, which had created uncertainty within the industry. The new guidance provides a clearer framework for participants engaging in staking activities, potentially encouraging broader adoption and innovation in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the SEC’s statement does not extend to all forms of staking. Activities such as liquid staking and restaking, where providers have control over staking decisions, may still fall under securities laws. The Commission advises that each staking program should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine its regulatory status.

The SEC’s updated position has been met with mixed reactions. While many in the crypto industry view it as a positive step towards regulatory clarity, some SEC commissioners have expressed concerns. Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw criticized the guidance, arguing that it conflicts with existing legal precedents and may undermine investor protections.

The clarification also has implications for the development of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds . Asset managers seeking to include staking rewards in Ethereum-based ETFs may find the path forward less obstructed, potentially leading to new investment products that offer staking benefits to investors.

Despite the regulatory clarity, market reactions have been subdued. Ethereum’s price experienced a slight decline, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. Nonetheless, the SEC’s stance is expected to have long-term positive effects on the growth and maturation of the cryptocurrency industry.

Stock market information for Ethereum

* Ethereum is a crypto in the CRYPTO market.
* The price is 2611.78 USD currently with a change of -118.73 USD from the previous close.
* The intraday high is 2730.79 USD and the intraday low is 2591.12 USD.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
World
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
Latest Updates
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
A Decade of Excellence: Huatai Securities Celebrates H-Share Anniversary // TAQA Commits Over AED37 Billion to Power Abu Dhabi’s Data Centre Expansion // AVIS Singapore Leads Car Rental Industry with ISO 45001 Certification // Israeli Genocide In Gaza Is A Reminder Of Atrocities Perpetrated By Nazis On Jews // The World Debt Situation Has Become More Unstable, Octa Broker warns // Abu Dhabi Firms Cement Stake in Uzbekistan’s Power Sector // CUHK Faculty of Law: Pioneering Legal Education with Global Impact and Research Excellence // Sberbank Unveils Bitcoin-Linked Bonds Amid Regulatory Shift // Morgan Stanley Rejects Dutch Tax Evasion Claims // Abu Dhabi Sets Timeline for Major Highway Expansion // Arup experts share trends shaping the future of rail at Asia Pacific Rail // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate // Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny // Unlocking UAE’s Business Potential: Global Bridge Offers Seamless Setup Solutions for Foreign Entrepreneurs // Investcorp Capital Divests $550 Million in US Multifamily Properties Amid Market Adjustments // Tether’s USDT Sees Unprecedented Growth in Market Cap, Transfers, and User Adoption // Organic Maps Fork Spurs Governance Debate // Global Universities Capitalise on US Academic Policy Shift //