Meta introduces AI virtual pet app Waddle World

Meta has introduced Waddle World, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual pet application that combines Tamagotchi-style gameplay with personal journalling, initially offering the service to adult smartphone users in the Philippines.

The free application is available through Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Although its appearance attracted attention on Wednesday, October 28, store listings indicate that it first became available in late September. Meta has not announced a timetable for distribution in other countries, leaving its broader commercial plans and intended audience beyond the initial market unspecified.

Waddle World allows users to hatch a digital creature, feed it, play games and communicate with it using written messages or spoken descriptions of their day. Artificial intelligence converts those exchanges into illustrated journal entries, with the pet responding in its own voice and producing accompanying drawings.

Meta describes the product as a daily journal disguised as a pet, distinguishing it from conventional conversational assistants. Its 16-bit graphics recreate the pixelated appearance of early handheld virtual pet games, while its conversational features introduce a personalised element absent from the original Tamagotchi format.

The application encourages users to share everyday experiences rather than issue instructions or seek answers to factual questions. A person can dictate an account of their activities, after which the virtual companion prepares a journal entry and adds a doodle reflecting the conversation.

The pet also displays different moods, including happiness, tiredness, boredom and hunger. Feeding and entertaining it remain part of the experience, although Meta says the application is not designed around compulsory daily visits or maintaining uninterrupted usage streaks.

Its promotional description tells users there are no streaks to protect or scores to chase, presenting the service as something that can be opened for a few minutes without requiring continuous attention. That approach contrasts with virtual pet games in which neglecting a creature can carry penalties.

Alongside conversations, Waddle World includes short games through which users earn stamps to obtain food and toys. Activities include balancing groceries on the creature’s head, catching falling stars while avoiding obstacles, and assembling words from scrambled letters.

Individual games are designed to last approximately two or three minutes. The combination of brief entertainment and journalling gives users several ways to interact with the creature without making extended gaming sessions necessary.

Another feature allows the pet to send a weekly email drawing on details the user has shared. The application also poses a light-hearted daily question, creating opportunities for conversations that extend beyond straightforward care of the digital animal.

The app’s availability is currently restricted to users aged over 18. Meta has not publicly explained why it selected the Philippines for the initial distribution or whether the age restriction will remain unchanged if the product reaches additional markets.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra drew wider attention to Waddle World by sharing its application store listings on October 27. The discovery brought scrutiny to Meta’s growing collection of experimental consumer products built around generative artificial intelligence.

The launch follows Meta’s unveiling of Muse Charm, a small physical device intended to provide access to its Muse AI agent. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated the keychain-sized companion at the company’s Connect event in September, presenting an animated avatar as the interface for voice conversations.

Meta has said it aims to have Muse Charm ready for shipment during the December holiday period, although the company had not completed its hardware design when the device was presented. No formal integration between Waddle World and Muse Charm has been announced, and the two products have been presented as distinct experiences.

Unlike the planned hardware companion, Waddle World operates entirely as a smartphone application. Its pet-care functions and diary entries place the emphasis on interactions inside a fictional environment rather than controlling devices or completing workplace tasks.

The application joins Meta’s other AI-focused experiments, including Vibes, which centres on generated video, and Pocket, which enables users to create games with AI assistance. Each explores a different consumer activity rather than relying exclusively on a general-purpose chatbot interface.

Waddle World’s store description explicitly identifies the experience as neither an assistant nor a productivity tool. Users can return for brief visits or spend longer with their virtual companion, with the app presenting both patterns as acceptable. Its description emphasises an informal relationship with the pixel character rather than competitive achievements or scheduled commitments.