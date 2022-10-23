Shinde govt reverses major decisions of Uddhav regime

The Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra has either stayed or reversed at least half a dozen decisions taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime including shifting of the Aarey Metro car shed and restoring general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

The latest decision of the state government, which completed 100 days in the office earlier this month, vis-a-vis the Central Bureau of Investigation was significant given the then Shiv Sena-led MVA government had withdrawn the consent to the probe agency citing its “misuse to settle political scores”.

The incumbent government was formed after Eknath Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and walked out with at least 40 of the 55 MLAs, leading to the collapse of the MVA government. Shinde took oath as the chief minister with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy in June this year. Notably, after coming to power in November 2019, the then MVA government comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress scrapped certain policy decisions of its predecessor BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Fadnavis.

The Shinde government decided to bring back the four policy decisions taken by the Fadnavis government during 2014-2019 but were subsequently scrapped by the MVA regime. These decisions include restoring the voting rights of farmers to Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets, restarting pension for the people jailed during the Emergency, and electing village heads and municipal council presidents directly from the people.

