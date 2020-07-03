Quantcast
Singapore PropTech Founder Rhonda Wong Clinches Women of the Future South-East Asia Award for Property, Infrastructure and Construction Category

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 July 2020 – Rhonda Wong, CEO and Co-founder of Ohmyhome, has been recognised as a Women of the Future Award SEA 2020 winner for her one-stop property platform, Ohmyhome. Live-streamed on 25th June 2020, the award recognised remarkable female leaders in South-East Asia who drive positive change with courage, hard work and determination.

 

Rhonda is one of ten female leaders felicitated at the award ceremony, where the successes of female leaders in other categories such as Business, Arts & Culture, Community Spirit & Public Service were celebrated too.

 

Out of 48 candidates across the region vying for the Property, Infrastructure and Construction award, Rhonda emerged as the winner for her remarkable efforts in shaping the world we live in through her leadership at Ohmyhome. The judges commented that “Rhonda had a clear vision of what she’d like to achieve, and a well laid out structured plan to get there. She wants to leverage her role and company and achieve greater good across SEA.”

 

Founded in 2016 to simplify the process of selling, buying and renting properties, Ohmyhome has facilitated more than 5,300 property transactions worth over S$1.6 billion.

 

Pinky Lilani CBE DL, founder of the Women of the Future (WOF) programme says: “In these unprecedented times, we’ve had to adapt and for the first time virtually announce the winners, however the vision and motivation of the awards remains the same. When we spotlight success, share our own stories and collaborate across professions and borders, we create a powerful community and support system for these women. I have been so very impressed by our candidates’ achievement and their deep desire to make the world a better place. Through these awards, we hope to continue inspiring women to broaden the female talent pool and support progress in the region.”

 

Commenting on the award, Rhonda said, “I am very honoured to be recognised alongside all the inspirational and visionary women at the Women of The Future Awards. It inspires me to carry on shaping the Proptech industry to create a better future for all, especially for the most important asset in their lives – their homes and property investments.”

 

Please refer to the Dropbox link for the media alert: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ywo7321refyqr8m/AAC37HNnDV0dsQZRR-2E0iuaa?dl=0

 

