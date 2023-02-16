SoftBank Corp. Participates in Blockchain Project Oasys for Social Implementation of Web3

A Japanese mobile operator, SoftBank, has partnered with global gaming blockchain, Oasys, to explore the broad integration of Web3 technologies into society

SINGAPORE / TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 16 February 2023 – Oasys Pte. Ltd. (“Oasys”) today announced that SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”), a Japan-based telecommunications operator, has joined as an official validator of Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain designed for gamers and developers alike, with a focus on the future of blockchain gaming.

SoftBank’s recognition of Oasys’ superior mechanism that serves both users and IP (intellectual property) holders, along with its advanced technological capabilities, has led to their decision to participate in the Oasys blockchain. This partnership extends beyond Softbank’s role as validators, as the two companies explore potential collaboration, including the development of blockchain-based services, in the future.

Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Square Enix, Netmarble, and 17 other companies are among the 21 initial validators for Oasys. Starting with SoftBank, Oasys will invite other companies with a high level of trust and performance on a global scale to participate as validators, further stabilising and strengthening the Oasys network.

In the next batch of validators, four more companies will be joining the network, bringing the total to 25. In the medium-term, Oasys plans to further decentralise the network by enabling public participation through a council and removing the limit on the number of validator slots as long as the necessary requirements are being met.

Keiichi Makizono, Senior Vice President & CIO of SoftBank, said “We are very excited about the Oasys blockchain’s flexible, user-centric architecture, which meets the needs of both users and IP content owners, and look forward to working with Oasys to promote Web3’s social implementation and resolve social issues.”

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, said “We are honoured that SoftBank shares our vision for Oasys and has chosen us as a business partner for Web3. With SoftBank coming onboard as a validator, Oasys will not only expand the stability and ecosystem of the Oasys chain, but also aim to strengthen business collaboration with Oasys. We look forward to working with SoftBank to develop the blockchain gaming industry by fostering relationships and synergies with its group companies and partners.”

In just over a year since its formation, Oasys has fully launched its mainnet blockchain protocol, with over a dozen playable games available on its blockchain. On 31 January 2023, the company announced plans to list on the leading Japanese crypto exchange, bitbank.

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.

With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

More information on Oasys is available at:

Website: https://www.oasys.games/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames

About SoftBank

Guided by the SoftBank Group’s corporate philosophy, “Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone,” SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) provides telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to develop and operate new businesses in Japan and globally. In the fiscal year ended March 2022, SoftBank Corp. registered 5.7 trillion yen of revenue, 985.7 billion yen of operating income, and, at the end of December 2022, had 319 group companies (245 subsidiaries and 74 affiliates), both in Japan and abroad. SoftBank Corp. has 39 million mobile subscribers and 8 million broadband subscribers in Japan, and through its group companies Yahoo Japan Corporation, PayPay Corporation and LINE Corporation, 86 million online media users, 54 million smartphone payment users and 92 million communication app users, respectively (as of February 3, 2023). With this strong business foundation and compelling number of customer touchpoints, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields in line with its “Beyond Carrier” growth strategy while further growing its telecom business. Also, by fully harnessing the power of 5G, AI, IoT, Digital Twin, Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications, and other key technologies, SoftBank Corp. aims to realize the “Implementation of Digitalization into Society.” In recognition of its ESG initiatives, SoftBank Corp. was selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, FTSE4Good, 2022 Constituent MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and other leading global ESG investments indices.

To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/